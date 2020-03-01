Take a student loan, repay the student loan

That said, there are two situations in which it may be reasonable to forgive loans, especially if they are private, but possibly even federal: when it is either physically or financially impossible for borrowers to repay.

Physical inability to repay is easy to envision. If someone has an accident and ends up with a disability that makes it impossible to work, or work at the level of remuneration they had reasonably expected, it makes sense to forgive their loans. This applies whether the loans are federal or private — if one is rendered utterly incapable of earning enough to repay, there is nothing reasonably to be done.

What about financial failure? This one is tougher if it does not stem from an act of God. If someone spends on luxuries, or buys too big a house, and renders themselves unable to repay their debts, they can declare bankruptcy, empowering a court to create a repayment plan that can discharge some debt. But they should really remain responsible for what they owe — the situation was of their own making.

In such a situation student loans are harder to discharge than other liabilities such as credit card debt. For student debt, one has to demonstrate that repayment would create an "undue hardship," which is considered to be a high bar, though it is poorly defined in law.