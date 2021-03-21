Take it from a female athlete. We don’t need saving.

If we’re concerned about anything, it should be these bills! Associated Press analysis suggested that North Carolina would lose $3.76 billion in business over 12 years due to their anti-transgender legislation, which has been partially repealed. There is also real concern that these bills would prevent us from hosting postseason NCAA competitions.

Even after all of this, some people still may be asking, “Well, do you think you could beat an elite man?” The answer is no, I do not. However, transgender women are not men, and these questions of fairness are not nearly as clear-cut as the bill pretends they are. We do not have clear answers about biological advantages that transgender women may have. What we do know is that the advantages are not so great that they are ruining women’s sports. We already have amazing transgender women competing everywhere from high school, to college, to Olympic Trials, and cisgender women like me still have opportunities to thrive.