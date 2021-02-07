Take the bull by the horns, legislature: Pass Country of Origin Labeling in Montana

Consumers have the right to know the origin of their beef purchases, and ranchers have the right to a fair and competitive market. This is a reasonable expectation. However, since 2015, Congress specifically exempted beef and pork from labeling laws. Consumers do not know where their beef comes from, and ranchers do not have fair prices.

If you are a consumer learning of this for the first time, you might be incredulous. The last time you purchased beef from the supermarket, the labels clearly stated “USDA Graded” and “Product of the USA.” Sadly, those labels are meaningless. The USDA label does not mean that the meat actually came from this country. Beef or pork imported from any other country can legally have a label stating “Product of the USA” simply if it is re-packaged for retail within our borders.

This is why the Montana Cattlemen’s Association, the Montana Farmers Union and the Northern Plains Resource Council are allied to ask that the Montana Legislature pass a Montana Country of Origin Labeling law. It is true, that to be fully effective, COOL needs re-instatement on the national level, but you have to start somewhere. If Montana, whose largest industry is cattle, cannot stand up for consumers and ranchers, who will?