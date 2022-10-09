Tammi Fisher: LR-131 deliberately attempts to scare Montanans

Yet again, the authoritarians in the Montana Legislature are marching lock step with the Montana GOP, ignoring Montana law to favor more big government interference in our lives. If they bothered to crack open the Montana Constitution or maybe consult with a lawyer that has some familiarity with Montana law, they would find this:

40-6-701.Interference with fundamental parental rights restricted — cause of action. (1) A governmental entity may not interfere with the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of their children...

To spread fear to sustain the authoritarian stronghold of Montana’s government, the Legislature, led by Matt Regier, passed LR-131, which puts to a statewide vote the propaganda-driven desire to interfere with our privacy, professional medical judgment, and the fundamental right to parent. LR-131 “require[s] medical care to be provided to infants born alive after an induced labor, cesarean section, attempted abortion, or another method.” LR-131 is fraught with problems leading to devastating outcomes for Montana families. I am no medical expert; however, I assisted a group of physicians in writing a pre-term delivery policy that reflected medical science, was consistent with Montana law, and allowed parents to determine what healthcare was appropriate for their children born with fetal anomalies incompatible with life.

The process was heart-wrenching. I learned about fetal anomalies I did not know existed, and as a mother, I found myself grieving for other mothers who had to endure labor knowing their child would not survive longer than a few hours. One of those fetal anomalies I remember was “anencephaly,” a congenital disability where a child is born without parts of a brain and skull. It affects 1 in every 4600 babies born in the United States. No cure for anencephaly exists; children born with the defect die shortly after birth, currently while being cradled and comforted in their parents’ arms. If LR-131 passes, those parents will no longer be able to comfort their dying child after birth. Instead, a physician will be mandated to provide futile, painful, and medically unethical resuscitation efforts or else face 20 years in prison.

LR-131 violates virtually every Republican principle of “less government” and honoring parental rights imaginable. LR-131 deliberately attempts to scare Montanans into believing that elective abortion up to the moment of birth is legal when the same has been illegal for decades. Elective abortion in Montana is permitted up to viability; thereafter, it is banned with criminal consequences.

Babies born via miscarriage or induced labor due to fetal anomalies incompatible with life after 20 weeks gestation are provided with birth and death certificates. Simply put, Montanans and Montana law recognize that a viable fetus is a baby, as are babies delivered with terminal conditions. And with advancements in medicine, viability occurs earlier in pregnancy than ever before, thus placing hard dates on when elective abortion can occur actually extends the time frame for elective abortion.

Montana law as it currently reads is effective and moves with advancements in medical science, not arbitrarily with legislative politics. So the scare tactics embedded in LR-131 are political propaganda issued by authoritarians to gin up support for a boogie man that doesn’t exist in Montana. The consequence of LR-131 is cruel and unusual punishment imposed on babies and their parents who need to grieve, who need to cradle and comfort their dying children, and who need caregivers to provide dying children with compassionate care instead of futile and barbaric procedures that do nothing but prolong the agony of death.

Vote “no” on LR-131, or the next missive we will get from authoritarian legislators with zero medical background will be a mandate that physicians treat cancer with Gogi juice.