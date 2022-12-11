Tammi Fisher: Research Ellsworth's background

When actors on the big screen play a lawyer character, we see some cringe-worthy moments. If you have watched "A Few Good Men," you will remember the moment when Demi Moore's character objected to evidence and was "overruled" (or turned down) by the judge. She followed with the same objection, simply adding the word "strenuously" in a feeble attempt to impart her point and persuade the judge. This was when every lawyer and likely the rest of the audience screamed in their heads, "don't do it!". But Demi Moore's character proceeded with "I strenuously object" to no avail and much embarrassment. It has been my experience that every "strenuous objection" results in the objector looking foolish.

Jason Ellsworth, a state senator from Hamilton, took umbrage with my last column. He even hired an attorney to send me a "cease and desist" email, strenuously objecting to my quotation from the stipulated court-ordered settlement agreement arising from the FTC's allegations against Ellsworth of deceptive acts causing consumer injury. Ellsworth and his attorney believe my direct quotes from the order were misleading and threatened to pursue action against my law license. So, dear reader, here's the full quote, which I abbreviated in the last column:

"Defendants agree that the facts as alleged in the complaint filed in this action shall be taken as true without further proof in any bankruptcy case or subsequent civil litigation pursued by the Commission to enforce its rights to any payment or money judgment pursuant to this order, including, but not limited to, a nondischargeability complaint in any bankruptcy case. Defendants further stipulate and agree that the facts alleged in the complaint establish all elements necessary to sustain an action pursuant to, and that this order shall have collateral estoppel effect for purposes of, Section 523(a)(2)(A) of the Bankruptcy Code, 11 US C. § 523(a)(2)(A)."

The order "permanently restrained and enjoined Ellsworth and his companies from engaging in specified illegal and deceptive marketing and business practices in violation of the FTC Act, 15 USC § 45(a) and the Telemarketing Sales Rule, 16 C.F.R. Part 310." But don't take my word for it; read the full Stipulated Final Judgment and Order for Permanent Injunction here: www.ftc.gov/sites/default/files/documents/cases/2008/10/091009usmagstipfinal.pdf.

Too, the original complaint is illuminating, and every Montanan who cares about the character and integrity of elected officials should read it: www.ftc.gov/legal-library/browse/cases-proceedings/082-3084-your-magazine-provider-inc.

After the entry of the Stipulated Final Judgment and Order for Permanent Injunction, according to the FTC, the Better Business Bureau "received an avalanche of complaints about Ellsworth's telemarketing companies." The "avalanche" was later defined as "more than one thousand new consumer complaints." This led the FTC to file a motion for contempt against Ellsworth which you can retrieve from Pacer under Case 9:08-cv-0064-DWM.

The Court held Ellsworth in contempt. That order is here: https://casetext.com/case/fed-trade-comm-v-ellsworth.

As stated in my last column, Ellsworth's struggle with integrity, character, and compliance with the rule of law didn't end in 2014. In 2021, Ellsworth was charged with (among other charges) Obstructing a Peace Officer due to his refusal to follow the commands of a female trooper during a traffic stop and threatening her with her job. That complaint is embedded in the following article: dailymontanan.com/2021/07/20/legislative-leader-charged-with-traffic-violations-obstructing-a-peace-officer. As stated in last week's column, Ellsworth later admitted to the offense: montanafreepress.org/2021/08/02/Jason-ellsworth-pleads-guilty-obstructing-officer/.

I encourage every Montanan to do their own research into Ellsworth's background. The public information available online and recited here is compelling. It reflects a monumental misstep by the Montana GOP in continuing to promote and install Ellsworth in leadership positions when his character and integrity are the antithesis of "leadership," Republican principles, or Montana values.