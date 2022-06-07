Tammi Fisher: We are failing our kids

How many mass shootings must we bear before we change our behavior? In the wake of every shooting, we point to politicians and government and policy changes but fail to look at our own behavior as influencing tragedy. We continue to gloss over the hard stuff, aiming instead to place blame and look at the government for a solution to societal problems. The Uvalde shooter was an 18-year-old who, when confronted with adversity — the news he was not eligible for high school graduation — chose to shoot his grandmother in the face and then murder 4th graders in the school closest to his home. The common denominator for these tragedies is young men unable to cope with adversity or grievances they have against segments of our population. Government can’t implement empathy in our children. Government cannot teach children to address their grievances constructively. Government cannot create a sense of community and belonging.

We can put law enforcement in every school, metal detectors in entryways, and add bulletproof windows and doors, but none of that will address the root cause of mass shootings. You can crack down on the availability of guns, only to have criminals surreptitiously obtain illegal weaponry to perform their murderous acts. You can implement “red flag” laws only to address the mentally infirm who express their homicidal ideation. You can train cops to intercede early when warning signs are made public. But none of these acts will address the root causes underlying the choices these murderers make.

The hard work is teaching our kids to overcome adversity. The hard work is to ensure healthy parents actually parent their children. The hard work is teaching children to think of how their actions impact others. Because somewhere along the line, the Uvalde shooter and the other murderers decided that they were entitled to harm others because they felt bad about themselves or a situation.

Montana has thus far escaped this tragedy because our students, staff, and law enforcement have successfully detected murderous plans before they are implemented. But it’s only a matter of time before one misstep, one flaw in the strategy creates an opportunity for tragedy. Looking to the government to address societal failures is an exercise in futility. As parents and community members, it is our obligation to provide the foundational skills lacking in our youth who do not have the luxury of a quality home life and childhood. We model the behavior we expect in others. The shooters tell us throughout their childhood that they are suffering. Add to their suffering: watching adults behave in an uncivil manner, bullying other adults or children, with entitlement to accost one another over political disagreements, it’s not all that surprising that an otherwise salvageable child turns to rage to address their feelings. No law in the world will fix what is broken in our society. Will we?

Tammi Fisher is an attorney, former mayor of Kalispell and the host of the Montana Values Podcast.

