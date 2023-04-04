A controversial land-use proposal combined with a never-say-die winter hardly provide the spring harbingers we desire, but the Northern Rockies Heritage Center at Fort Missoula begs your indulgence on the former for a moment. Spring should be onboard shortly.

The April 2 op-ed promotion of the North of the Border-Wolf development of the Post Hospital parcel invites some context:

• Incumbent on NOTB-Wolf before purchase was to know and accept the parcel’s zoning. That evolved over at least a half-century, has been critical to the surrounding nonprofit NRHC’s Congressionally-chartered mission of historic preservation and community service, and the public has clearly mandated that Fort’s planning not be at the whim of LLC’s.

• “Revitalization” engendered by “stakeholder discussions” exists at this point only in the view of NOTB-Wolf. A pseudo-planning consultant process in which neighboring landowners are essentially told what will happen is inadequate to building any zoning change consensus, and presently NRHC, RMMMH and the Friends of HMFM are joined in resolution opposing further residential development at Fort Missoula.

• The “minimally intrusive plan” basically replicates Paxson Plaza plus a small town at Fort Missoula, and the commercial overbuild to provide “needed services” to remedy “limited options” is very much a problem-seeking solution. In my 27 years of work at the Fort, absence of retail and food/beverage service has never risen to the status of a serious issue — first because picnic, food truck and catering options are readily available within, and second because other services are provided by many fine establishments two minutes away on Brooks.

• Re. “the folks...who have never presented a viable plan,” the “folks” at NRHC wrote the hospital’s previous owner concerning its disposition multiple times expressing interest in its disposition and received no reply of substance. In November 2019 representatives of the Historic District asked the BCC in their ownership oversight capacity to constructively address the matter. The results of that are evident.

If this plan proceeds as is, NRHC will be compelled to consider all feasible options to physically segregate our grounds and property from this activity. However, there is no first draft that cannot be improved upon — and that is how, through genuine stakeholder collaboration, the Fort Missoula Regional Park went from imposed and opposed overlay upon the Historic District to the higher echelon of community achievements. Such an approach might benefit the Post Hospital — and that would be a welcome sign of spring.