Tax breaks for the wealthy now will cost Montana later

Helena’s contentious debate on the role of taxes has brought Montana to a critical crossroads: Do we follow the path of states like Kansas, which paid for tax cuts for the wealthiest with major cuts to education, infrastructure and more? Or will Montana stand up to wealthy interests and instead invest in our people and the services that will move our state’s economy forward?

Supporters of tax cuts for the wealthy disguise those cuts as an economic growth plan. In reality, tax cuts do very little for the average Montanan and cost our state millions in lost revenue. They also worsen Montana’s already upside-down tax code, in which families with lower and moderate incomes pay a higher share of their income in state and local taxes.

Under Senate Bill 159, the average Montanan will see a tax cut of $14 or less, while the wealthiest will receive an annual tax cut of over $1,000. This tax cut, which would lower the top income tax rate from 6.9 to 6.75%, will give those with the most income the most benefit. Nearly 80% of this cut will go to the wealthiest 20% of Montanans. This group did not feel the worst of the pandemic’s impact and already has the disposable income that could be spent to stimulate the economy. Meanwhile, many Montanans face uncertainty about their futures due to the financial impact of the past year. This bill, by and large, will not help them.