I have often disagreed with my fellow legislators, including Democrats, and occasionally with the governor, about the value of tax credits. I struggle to find a legitimate public purpose for credits, I question whether they accomplish what they are supposed to, and I believe that they make the tax system unfair and inefficient. And the movie tax credit the legislature approved this year is a poster child for all those concerns.
As Allison Whitmer makes clear (guest column, June 25), this credit has the taxpayers pick up the tab for somewhere between 20 and 35 percent of the cost of producing a movie in Montana. That’s unlike most of the credits we provide to businesses, which reduce the taxes they actually have to pay. Instead, the credit for filmmakers is tied not to their tax liability, but to the expenses they incur. And if the credits they receive exceed their tax liability, they can be sold, for cash, to another taxpayer. There is no real difference between granting this credit and the movie makers submitting bills for their expenses to Helena and having the state cover nearly 1/3 of them out of the general fund. No other business gets that kind of handout.
Why is this extraordinarily large, and unfair, subsidy for movie makers needed?
Well, one possibility is that the movies made in Montana will be commercial flops that simply won’t generate enough revenue to cover costs. For projects like that to pencil out, the taxpayers have to kick in. They might be happy to do that if the artistic value of these films was greater than their commercial value, but unfortunately the Montana credit is available regardless of artistic merit.
But the real reason for this credit is not that Montana films would fail at the box office. It's rather that the movie makers have made it absolutely clear that if they don't get the credit here, they'll film somewhere else where they do. That's what it’s all about: Montana taxpayers should foot the bill for made-in-Montana movies so that the producers of those movies can make more money.
Either way — whether we are propping up an industry that would otherwise fail or we are lining the pockets of itinerant movie producers who shop around for the best tax deal possible — what are we supposed to get out of all this?
Is it jobs? Is the movie industry supposed to be an engine of economic development? I hope not. Pinning our hopes for economic development on an industry that cannot stand on its own two feet — or whose owners’ attachment to Montana only lasts until some other state offers a better deal — is a bad idea. And once we decide that we are going to use tax revenue to subsidize job creation, what’s special about movies? What’s wrong with all those other businesses that open every day, employ people, serve customers and don't have their hands out?
Whitmer also argues that movies made in Montana will raise the state's profile — that they will "tell Montana stories in Montana?" Well, maybe. But there is no guarantee that movies made in Montana have to be about Montana or even depict the Treasure State in a positive light. In the final analysis, there is nothing in this tax credit that requires that it be claimed only for movies that enhance Montana's reputation or desirability as a place to live, visit or do business. If that's what we want our tax dollars to do, we can spend them a lot more carefully than that.