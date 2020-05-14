Teachers deserve respect, gratitude

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything — our way of assembling, celebrating, communicating and recreating, but one of the most significant changes has been the way we teach and learn. Our elementary and secondary students are experiencing the majority of their learning remotely, whether it’s via Google Classroom, Zoom, Moodle or a vast number of other platforms and apps.

As I have watched teachers in the Missoula and surrounding areas transition settle into this new model of instruction, I’d like to recognize and celebrate their efforts. Although I don’t have the benefit of seeing firsthand what goes on behind the scenes, my job allows me the privilege of constant communication with teachers and administrators, and this much I have learned and observed:

Our teachers are working hard, and under a great deal of stress. From the outside, maybe we simply see a calendar, or a schedule of assignments that are due for the week. Perhaps we just see a check-in, or a Zoom or Google Hangout lesson. What we do not see is the amount of time and effort that teachers are spending on planning and preparation; continuing to grade and give feedback on assignments; organizing and distributing materials or equipment; answering an unprecedented number of emails; and connecting with students to ensure that they remain engaged. Additionally, many of them are parents themselves, and now find themselves in the teaching role for their own children as well. This parenting role is further complicated as they become entertainment coordinators for kids who are cut off from their friends, sports, and other activities. There is also a pervasive feeling of stress, borne of not knowing how long this set of circumstances will persist, and what the future will bring.