Teachers deserve respect, gratitude

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost everything — our way of assembling, celebrating, communicating and recreating, but one of the most significant changes has been the way we teach and learn. Our elementary and secondary students are experiencing the majority of their learning remotely, whether it’s via Google Classroom, Zoom, Moodle or a vast number of other platforms and apps.
As I have watched teachers in the Missoula and surrounding areas transition settle into this new model of instruction, I’d like to recognize and celebrate their efforts. Although I don’t have the benefit of seeing firsthand what goes on behind the scenes, my job allows me the privilege of constant communication with teachers and administrators, and this much I have learned and observed:
Our teachers are working hard, and under a great deal of stress. From the outside, maybe we simply see a calendar, or a schedule of assignments that are due for the week. Perhaps we just see a check-in, or a Zoom or Google Hangout lesson. What we do not see is the amount of time and effort that teachers are spending on planning and preparation; continuing to grade and give feedback on assignments; organizing and distributing materials or equipment; answering an unprecedented number of emails; and connecting with students to ensure that they remain engaged. Additionally, many of them are parents themselves, and now find themselves in the teaching role for their own children as well. This parenting role is further complicated as they become entertainment coordinators for kids who are cut off from their friends, sports, and other activities. There is also a pervasive feeling of stress, borne of not knowing how long this set of circumstances will persist, and what the future will bring.
Our teachers are dedicated. I have been impressed with the efforts that I have seen to keep our children engaged in their learning. We tell our preservice teachers that is necessary for an educator to be flexible and versatile — to have a growth mindset. Never has this been more true than it is now. Many teachers are on a steep learning curve themselves, as remote instruction requires technological skills that some do not currently possess. Not only are teachers working to reach their students academically, but they are also sending them messages about how much they miss them, and are thinking of them, whether it is via a homemade music video or a ride through the neighborhood, waving at their students. When schools closed, the University of Montana’s Teacher Education Program had 90 student teachers out in P-12 classrooms completing their student teaching placements, arguably the most important semester of their professional program. Additionally, we had 120-plus pre-student teaching candidates out in schools, completing their field experiences.
When schools closed, I wondered: Would teachers still want to mentor our candidates? Many were overwhelmed with this new and challenging set of circumstances. But, much to our delight and gratification, most teachers happily and enthusiastically opted to retain their teacher candidates. This allowed these future teachers to assist their mentor teacher in navigating through this new instructional paradigm. As a result, our teacher candidates have been able to continue their learning, and they will be ready to graduate and help meet the need for highly qualified teachers in Montana and across the nation.
Our teachers are deserving of our respect and gratitude. These dedicated professionals are still expending great effort to educate our students — they have demonstrated flexibility, positivity and resilience. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but we appreciate everything they are doing for all of our students today.
Dani Smith is the director of the Office of Field Experiences at the University of Montana Phyllis J. Washington College of Education.
