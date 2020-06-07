Tell Forest Service to start over on Soldier Butler project

An encouraging sign for grizzly bear expansion is the natural dispersal occurring from the NCDE into the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. In 2019, two grizzlies were photographed on the Clearwater and Nez Perce national forests in Idaho. This spring, another was verified. It’s likely that other grizzlies use portions of the Frank Church Wilderness north of the Salmon River and adjacent roadless areas like the Blue Joint.

Grizzlies use forested corridors across the Lolo National Forest to travel from the NCDE. Perhaps the most significant linkage zone for grizzlies is in the Ninemile Valley. Bears move through it, cross Interstate 90 and swim the Clark Fork to access the Great Burn and the Bitterroot Divide. This area is designated as a demographic connectivity area (DCA) by the USFWS and the U.S. Forest Service. Its purpose is to provide for continual occupancy by female grizzlies with cubs and to link the NCDE, Cabinet-Yaak and Bitterroot recovery areas.