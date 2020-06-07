Tell Forest Service to start over on Soldier Butler project

I moved to Missoula 35 years ago, fascinated by grizzly bears, but knew little of their beleaguered status. The Northern Rockies population gradually grew from a low point in the mid-70s of 300-400 grizzlies to currently between 1,500-1,800 bears. A far cry from the estimated 20,000 bears that ranged across the American West 200 years ago.
The Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE), encompassing Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, carries the most grizzlies in the lower 48. The Yellowstone population is second and represents the most southerly extent of the grizzlies’ range.
Counting grizzly bears is not an exact science. Despite concerted efforts to monitor their populations, the Great Bear remains a creature of mystery. As humans encroach into grizzly habitat, conflict is inevitable. This is the likely motivator prompting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the states of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho to remove it from a “threatened” designation on the Endangered Species Act (ESA) list.
The delisting proposal paints an exaggerated picture of population, habitat security and reproduction rates. Belying a wave of deregulation from the Trump administration, logging, mining, and oil and gas extraction now threaten roadless public lands. Fortunately, a federal judge ruled against the agencies’ attempts to remove Yellowstone grizzlies. ESA protections remain in place while the case is under appeal.
An encouraging sign for grizzly bear expansion is the natural dispersal occurring from the NCDE into the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. In 2019, two grizzlies were photographed on the Clearwater and Nez Perce national forests in Idaho. This spring, another was verified. It’s likely that other grizzlies use portions of the Frank Church Wilderness north of the Salmon River and adjacent roadless areas like the Blue Joint.
Grizzlies use forested corridors across the Lolo National Forest to travel from the NCDE. Perhaps the most significant linkage zone for grizzlies is in the Ninemile Valley. Bears move through it, cross Interstate 90 and swim the Clark Fork to access the Great Burn and the Bitterroot Divide. This area is designated as a demographic connectivity area (DCA) by the USFWS and the U.S. Forest Service. Its purpose is to provide for continual occupancy by female grizzlies with cubs and to link the NCDE, Cabinet-Yaak and Bitterroot recovery areas.
The Lolo National Forest recently signed the Soldier Butler decision — a large timber and road building project slated to cut 14 million board feet, construct 9.7 miles of temporary roads and 7 miles of new roads. The agency’s decision reverses a previous decision to decommission 37 miles of roads. To highlight the disconnect between grizzly recovery and forest management, the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force released a new study of the extensive road network in the Nine Mile DCA.
Results show the agency underestimated the road system to justify the Soldier Butler timber sale. The environmental assessment projects open road densities as high as 7.7 miles per square mile. The project dissects the DCA and logs untouched stands in the upper stretches of five drainages coming off the Reservation Divide. Despite many clearcuts and old roads, the area retains much wildness.
Grizzlies need both the roadless backcountry to thrive and protected linkage zones to allow for recovery into former habitats. Against the odds, grizzlies find a way to survive — our species must do more to ensure their viability. Let’s start by telling the Forest Service to go back to the drawing board on the Soldier Butler project. It’s not going to be good for grizzlies or other wildlife species living or traveling in the Nine Mile.
Learn more at www.montanaforestplan.org.
Jake Kreilick of Missoula is a restoration coordinator for the WildWest Institute and a member of the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force.
