Tell Missoula City Council not to tinker with Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance

In the Jan. 28 issue of the Missoulian, Ward 3 City Councilor Gwen Jones exposed the growth plan she and her City Council are preparing for Missoula. “We want more density, not less,” Jones said. “We want to be housing more people. This would be a situation where we would be creating more density, which is what we are trying to do in this town.”

Why do our elected officials want to destroy their own neighborhoods? Their quality of life will suffer, as will the lives of their constituents when they direct more humanity and the resulting traffic into their wards.

Councilor Jones will get her wish on Monday, Oct. 19, when the City Council will destroy the safeguards found in Missoula's Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance. The council must do this to accomplish their plan to create more density in our single-family neighborhoods.