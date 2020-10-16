Tell Missoula City Council not to tinker with Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance

In the Jan. 28 issue of the Missoulian, Ward 3 City Councilor Gwen Jones exposed the growth plan she and her City Council are preparing for Missoula. “We want more density, not less,” Jones said. “We want to be housing more people. This would be a situation where we would be creating more density, which is what we are trying to do in this town.”
Why do our elected officials want to destroy their own neighborhoods? Their quality of life will suffer, as will the lives of their constituents when they direct more humanity and the resulting traffic into their wards.
Councilor Jones will get her wish on Monday, Oct. 19, when the City Council will destroy the safeguards found in Missoula's Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance. The council must do this to accomplish their plan to create more density in our single-family neighborhoods.
The ADU ordinance was carefully crafted in 2013 by a more thoughtful City Council who worked closely with Missoula homeowners from single-family neighborhoods for seven months to create a document that would accommodate separate backyard “granny flats” on their properties to house elderly relatives. But it had to be accomplished with no disruption to the adjoining homeowners. The Missoula ADU ordinance makes it difficult to build one in a neighborhood. But this is how the City Council and the affected homeowners had intended it to be. If any of the neighborhood safeguards now built into the ordinance had not been included, the ordinance would have been rejected by that 2013 City Council.
Jones and the current City Council plan to eviscerate the ADU ordinance on Monday night despite city assurances that this would never happen. They will excise the owner occupancy regulation in the document, along with other regulations pertaining to parking and structure height. The owner occupancy regulation demands that “The principal or accessory dwelling unit must be occupied by the owner of the subject parcel.” This very critical clause was written into the ordinance to protect the home owner of an adjoining property by providing him with the means to directly address any disruptive actions created by the ADU-building homeowner which could result from those occupying his new structure.
Missoula has been inundated by many people fleeing their chaotic lives. They want what we have. As a result, home prices have skyrocketed. This fact has not been lost on out-of-state investors who are looking for rental investment properties. If the owner occupancy clause is stripped from the ADU ordinance, a California investor can buy a Missoula home, put an ADU on it, rent both properties out to students, and live far from any complaints of the neighbors who must spend the rest of their lives dealing with the disruptive consequences of more growth and traffic
Time is short. If you don't want this scenario to play out in your neighborhood, you must demand that your council representatives keep their density out of your wards. Tell them to please leave our ADU ordinance alone and intact.
Dennis Gordon is Ward 5 homeowner who helped craft Missoula's Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!