Tell the PSC: No blank check for NorthWestern Energy

The Public Service Commission is considering giving pre-approval for Northwestern Energy to buy an additional 12.5% share of the Colstrip 4 power plant. Pre-approval is an irreversible action requiring energy customers to pay for the operation, repair ($20 million and probably rising), maintenance, decommissioning, and cleanup of the plant. In return, customers are promised power until 2042, an impossibility given the realities of the climate emergency and the decreasing competitiveness of coal. NorthWestern is not being transparent about the costs, ignores climate change and air pollution, and has tried to kill any renewable energy it doesn't own, including residential net metering.

If buying Puget Sound Energy's share of Colstrip 4 is such a good deal why doesn't Northwestern Energy use its own money instead of asking the PSC to put customers on the hook? Both Puget Sound Energy and Northwestern Energy are treating Colstrip as a hot potato. Puget wants to offload this liability and will sell its share of transmission line capacity only if the buyer takes Colstrip 4 off its hands. The transmission capacity has real value to NorthWestern and may also serve Montana customers, or it may not. The power plant itself is a liability, which is why Puget wants to give it away, and NorthWestern wants ratepayers to take all the risk, while the company keeps all the goodies.