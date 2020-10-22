Tell the PSC: No blank check for NorthWestern Energy

The Public Service Commission is considering giving pre-approval for Northwestern Energy to buy an additional 12.5% share of the Colstrip 4 power plant. Pre-approval is an irreversible action requiring energy customers to pay for the operation, repair ($20 million and probably rising), maintenance, decommissioning, and cleanup of the plant. In return, customers are promised power until 2042, an impossibility given the realities of the climate emergency and the decreasing competitiveness of coal. NorthWestern is not being transparent about the costs, ignores climate change and air pollution, and has tried to kill any renewable energy it doesn't own, including residential net metering.
If buying Puget Sound Energy's share of Colstrip 4 is such a good deal why doesn't Northwestern Energy use its own money instead of asking the PSC to put customers on the hook? Both Puget Sound Energy and Northwestern Energy are treating Colstrip as a hot potato. Puget wants to offload this liability and will sell its share of transmission line capacity only if the buyer takes Colstrip 4 off its hands. The transmission capacity has real value to NorthWestern and may also serve Montana customers, or it may not. The power plant itself is a liability, which is why Puget wants to give it away, and NorthWestern wants ratepayers to take all the risk, while the company keeps all the goodies.
What are the risks? Coal is no longer competitive, so the company cannot keep its promise, or threat, to operate Colstrip 4 until 2042. Ratepayers will foot the bill, whether the plant shuts down in 2042 or 2025 or somewhere in between. The company won't make public the cost of its new coal contract. It won't say when the $20 million repairs will be done, or how long of a shutdown will be required. Will the $20 million costs balloon further? We don't know, just as we don't know what decommissioning and cleanup will cost. All we know for sure is that Northwestern Energy is happy to spend our money, not theirs. Pre-approval is a blank check ratepayers hand to NorthWestern Energy.
In addition to the false promises and the huge financial burden on ratepayers, the climate emergency demands that this generation make every effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero as rapidly as we can. Already we see storms, floods, fires, droughts, and heat waves increasing in both frequency and severity. People are dying, crops are failing, homes and businesses are destroyed, ecosystems are changing irreversibly and species disappear. Northwestern Energy's plans for Montana do not acknowledge the climate emergency or the costs we all incur for continued fossil fuel use. Colstrip, and fossil fuel plants everywhere, are simply not compatible with a healthy climate that can sustain future generations.
Neverthless, Northwestern Energy has resisted renewable energy. It tried last year to destroy residential net-metering. Over the last two years, the company has asked for and received decisions from the PSC since found illegal by the MT Supreme Court. These decisions blocked development of renewable energy, damaging businesses that could have brought jobs, tax revenue, and clean energy to Montana. Granting pre-approval for the purchase of Colstrip 4 might be legal, but it would not serve Montana consumers or the planet to keep Colstrip operating for two more decades as NorthWestern intends.
Montana ratepayers do not need, and do not want, to be on the hook for this greenhouse gas belching white elephant of a power plant. We have clean, affordable, renewable options.
Tell the PSC to vote “no” on pre-approval by visiting: NorthernPlains.org/ProtectOurFuture.
Mary Fitzpatrick is a member of the Northern Plains Resource Council and a Billings resident.
