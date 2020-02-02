Ten steps to personal resilience in a chaotic climate

Slowly but surely we are each becoming aware that our systems don’t work. When we look deeply at the world, we see that people everywhere are struggling. Nature is struggling. We see that our ways of life are not working. We see that our housing, education, communication, financial and political systems are not meeting our needs.

It can be hard to integrate what we are seeing and learning. Reading the news has become problematic. We see climate events destroying lives, refugees fleeing from lands that once sustained them, 200 species becoming extinct each day. We see the weather changing in front of us.

When we look deeply at the way we eat, work, shop, travel and recreate, we see that we can’t continue doing things the way we are doing them. Our society is based on assumptions that are not accurate. It is designed in ways that are unworkable, and must change. We see that our resistance to change makes things worse, not better.