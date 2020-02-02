Ten steps to personal resilience in a chaotic climate

Slowly but surely we are each becoming aware that our systems don’t work. When we look deeply at the world, we see that people everywhere are struggling. Nature is struggling. We see that our ways of life are not working. We see that our housing, education, communication, financial and political systems are not meeting our needs.
It can be hard to integrate what we are seeing and learning. Reading the news has become problematic. We see climate events destroying lives, refugees fleeing from lands that once sustained them, 200 species becoming extinct each day. We see the weather changing in front of us.
When we look deeply at the way we eat, work, shop, travel and recreate, we see that we can’t continue doing things the way we are doing them. Our society is based on assumptions that are not accurate. It is designed in ways that are unworkable, and must change. We see that our resistance to change makes things worse, not better.
It can be difficult to change when our daily lives carry so much momentum for business as usual. We may feel insignificant, like witnesses from afar. Understandably, we react with a wide range of feelings. From shock, numbness and disbelief to anger, fear and grief, we may feel overwhelmed, isolated, hopeless or desperately urgent at times. We may find ourselves blaming, searching for easy answers or clinging to sources of hope.
Our brains and nervous systems are designed to go into holding patterns when we can’t integrate the information we are receiving. We have tools to change this, to digest our experiences and restore our ability to think and perceive clearly. But they require us to face our difficulties.
The Good Grief Network has developed a 10-step process for building personal resilience and strengthening community ties, to shift despair, inaction, anxiety and other heavy emotions in the face of daunting systemic predicaments. It is called “10 Steps to Personal Resilience and Empowerment in a Chaotic Climate.”
The 10 steps are:
1: Accept the severity of the predicament.
2: Acknowledge that I am part of the problem and solution.
3: Practice sitting with uncertainty.
4: Honor my own mortality and the mortality of all.
5: Do inner work.
6: Develop awareness of brain patterns and perception.
7: Practice gratitude.
8: Take breaks and rest.
9: Show up.
10: Reinvest in meaningful efforts.
A new group is forming in Missoula to explore these steps, starting Feb. 4. For more information, please see the Facebook event called, “10 Steps to Personal Resilience in a Chaotic Climate,” or email jenny@one4alldevelopment.com.
In order to make sense of climate chaos, we need each other. We need to come together to listen to one another, to speak our hearts and find our way through the feelings. When we hear each other making personal sense of the immensity we share, we move forward together.
Jenny Mish of Missoula has a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Montana and a PhD in business with a focus on sustainability from the University of Utah.