Consistent with stands taken during his 2006 campaign for the U.S. Senate, during his first term U.S. Sen. Jon Tester cast critical votes against mass amnesties for illegal aliens. Those defeats of amnesty bills in 2007 and 2010 didn’t remedy the huge problem presented by illegal immigration, but they kept it from rapidly worsening.
However, since 2010, Tester’s performance on this subject has ranged from unhelpful to abysmal. For example, in 2015 and 2018, he opposed measures that would have discouraged cities from declaring themselves sanctuaries for illegal aliens. And in 2013 he supported the “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill that would also have doubled legal immigration rates. (Fortunately, that Senate-passed monstrosity died in the House.)
So is it significant that Tester has returned to the subject with his April 8 Missoulian article, “What I saw at the southern border”? Perhaps, but his focus on the border itself showed that he’s largely missing the point.
In fact, the current crisis is primarily the consequence of our outdated asylum laws, which are easily gamed by Central America’s poverty legions, and of the related failure to prevent illegal aliens from accessing American jobs.
For make no mistake, very few among the people rushing our southwest border are legitimate refugees. As departing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen explained last November, “Historically, less than 10% of those who claim asylum from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador are found eligible by a federal judge. 90% are not eligible. Most of these migrants are seeking jobs or to join family who are already in the U.S. They have all refused multiple opportunities to seek protection in Mexico or with … the UN Refugee Agency. Seeking employment or family reunification are not grounds for asylum under our laws, or any international obligation.”
What about people who claim to be fleeing gang violence, as Tester mentioned? That’s not grounds for asylum either, since the actual concept is “political asylum,” which is defined in the 1980 Refugee Act to apply to people who are persecuted by their own government due to their race, religion, nationality, political opinions, or membership in a particular social group. There’s nothing in the definition about criminal gangs or domestic violence — nor, for that matter: mudslides, earthquakes, tsunamis or volcanoes.
The current dynamics at the border mostly involve adults who show up with minors in tow, knowing that the current federal rules arising from the “Flores” settlement forbid detaining children more than 20 days. They tell their typically fraudulent stories to the Border Patrol and are soon thereafter released into the U.S. interior, carrying paperwork to start the asylum-application process. But since they have little chance of being granted asylum, most don’t submit applications. Instead, they simply vanish into our country’s woodwork, intent on benefiting from the infrastructure and welfare programs of our modern society, a great improvement over their third-world origins.
Such people constitute the newest surge of illegal aliens. They’ll keep coming — and burdening our schools, hospitals, housing and welfare programs — until Congress changes the incentives that drive the influx.
So the real crisis is Congress’s refusal to satisfy its responsibility for the broad national interest. What’s needed is a change in the refugee law to allow prompt deportation of people — including people with accompanying children — who are obvious non-candidates for asylum. Further, we need to ensure that illegal aliens can’t get jobs, so it’s time — in fact, far past time — to make use of E-Verify (electronic verification of eligibility for employment) universally mandatory in hiring.
Thus if he’s once again serious about this subject, there’s plenty for Senator Tester to do.