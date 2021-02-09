Tester must support withdrawal of Keystone pipeline permits

Please read the rest of his article in the New York Times. You may not feign ignorance any more. If you're not terrified, you're not paying attention.

You must give full-throated support for President Biden's withdrawal of permits for the KXL.

Please demand that he withdraw permits for the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL No. 3) as well. That's the other one designed transport tar sands bitumen.

I don't care that what you fill your tractor with "isn't electricity," to quote you. If the coastal cities are submerged, you will have no one to sell your crops to. If the rain stops in Montana, you won't even have a crop to sell.

Instead of fighting the inevitable, please focus your efforts on aiding the construction workers, the miners, the people in Colstrip who are held hostage by the fossil fuel industry. Do what you can to make sure that they get paid regardless of having their jobs evaporate. They are all our fellow Montanans, and due to no fault of their own, their industry must be stopped. But we can't allow them to go homeless and hungry. In this richest nation in history, supporting the workers should be the easiest part of stopping climate change. Retraining to work in the wind and solar field is one good option as Montana moves to a Green energy future.