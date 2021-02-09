Tester must support withdrawal of Keystone pipeline permits

Dear U.S. Sen. Jon Tester:
In Sunday's (Jan. 31) Missoulian, you were quoted saying, "I don't know why this [Keystone XL] is the tip of the spear. There are hundreds if not thousands of pipelines that run across that border and why this is the one that people are fired up about, I don't know."
Let me explain. The Keystone XL pipeline is explicitly designed to carry bitumen from the Alberta tar sands to refineries in Texas. Most other pipelines can't handle bitumen.
According to James Hansen, if Canada exploits the tar sands, "it will be game over for the climate." Hansen is the former director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and one of the world's foremost climate scientists.
He elaborated on just what he means by this: "Concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere eventually would reach levels higher than in the Pliocene era, more than 2.5 million years ago, when sea level was at least 50 feet higher than it is now. That level of heat-trapping gases would assure that the disintegration of the ice sheets would accelerate out of control. Sea levels would rise and destroy coastal cities. Global temperatures would become intolerable. Twenty to 50% of the planet’s species would be driven to extinction. Civilization would be at risk." He wrote this in 2012, nine years ago.
Please read the rest of his article in the New York Times. You may not feign ignorance any more. If you're not terrified, you're not paying attention.
You must give full-throated support for President Biden's withdrawal of permits for the KXL.
Please demand that he withdraw permits for the Dakota Access pipeline (DAPL No. 3) as well. That's the other one designed transport tar sands bitumen.
I don't care that what you fill your tractor with "isn't electricity," to quote you. If the coastal cities are submerged, you will have no one to sell your crops to. If the rain stops in Montana, you won't even have a crop to sell.
Instead of fighting the inevitable, please focus your efforts on aiding the construction workers, the miners, the people in Colstrip who are held hostage by the fossil fuel industry. Do what you can to make sure that they get paid regardless of having their jobs evaporate. They are all our fellow Montanans, and due to no fault of their own, their industry must be stopped. But we can't allow them to go homeless and hungry. In this richest nation in history, supporting the workers should be the easiest part of stopping climate change. Retraining to work in the wind and solar field is one good option as Montana moves to a Green energy future.
You could also focus your efforts on helping farmers like yourself transition to a post-carbon world, both in terms of using equipment that doesn't require fossil fuel (bio-fuels are a good option), and stopping the use of agricultural chemicals, which are just as destructive of the climate as burning oil and coal for energy. I am sure you are already aware of this as an organic farmer in Big Sandy!
In the end, your puzzlement about pipelines may be somewhat justified: We do need to stop all pipelines. We must transition away from fossil fuels as rapidly as possible. If you were to oppose them all, I will heartily support you. The only escape from climate change is to leave it in the ground.
To quote Hansen again, "The science of the situation is clear — it’s time for the politics to follow." I would say, well past time.
Steve McArthur is a Missoula social worker, management consultant and climate activist.