Here in Montana, among our dozens of beautiful mountain ranges and blue-ribbon trout streams, our communities thrive off of the opportunities that our citizens have to recreate on our public lands and waters. Our booming $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy is truly a testament to how special these places are, and for those of us who make a living guiding visitors on our rivers, protecting our clean water and natural resources is what is most important to our businesses and livelihood. They have remained this way because of people like U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
Throughout his time as our senator, he has unconditionally defended our public lands and waters from private interests and passed landmark legislation to protect our way of life. He has relentlessly fought against efforts to transfer or sell off federal public lands. He has been a champion in advocating for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. His bills — such as the North Fork Watershed Protection Act, which protected 430,000 acres from oil and gas development in the headwaters of the Flathead River near Glacier National Park — are the type of legislation that will preserve our state for future generations.
Even now, Tester is hard at work to keep Montana the last best place. His Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, a widely supported bill which will protect the headwaters of the famed Blackfoot River, and his Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, which will ensure that the doorstep of one of our nation’s greatest treasures remains intact, are examples of his leadership and willingness to listen to the needs of all Montanans.
Despite Tester’s continued efforts to protect what makes Montana the Treasure State, his opponent in this election, Matt Rosendale, represents a grave threat to public lands and waters. In 2014, Rosendale supported the idea of transferring ownership of public lands, an idea that has been dismissed by Montanans again and again.
He also claimed that the federal ownership of national forests is against the Constitution and acknowledged his relationship with the American Lands Council, an organization dead set on transferring and privatizing public lands. Even recently, Rosendale has continued to show that he is against public access when he voted to delay approval of the 20,000 acre Horse Creek easement near Glendive.
Jon Tester has defended our way of life and the resources that we rely on for our businesses, and he will continue to do so. Matt Rosendale is a real-estate developer who would choose privatization over our state’s pristine mountains and rivers. To anybody who cares about Montana’s public lands, wildlife and outdoor recreation economy, the choice this November should be easy.