As Senate confirmation hearings begin for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s new nominee to the Supreme Court, Democrats have an important choice to make: confirm this highly qualified nominee or stand against the interests of their constituents. The American people will watch for their lawmakers’ votes, especially those of vulnerable red state Democrats running for reelection.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, is one of those red state Democrats. When Kavanaugh was announced as the nominee, Tester pledged “to put politics aside and do what’s best for this nation.” Montana voters want to know if he will follow through on this promise instead of falling in line with the rest of his obstructionist party.
Kavanaugh is undeniably the best choice for the Supreme Court bench. He has over two decades of service to the American people, including in the George W. Bush White House and now on the D.C. Circuit Court. He is a brilliant, mainstream jurist who is committed to upholding the rule of law and defending the constitutional rights of every American. Kavanaugh has written more than 300 opinions and is recognized for his qualifications by experts on all sides of the political spectrum.
Instead of supporting Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Senate Democrats are still looking for ways to obstruct and delay it. They opposed him before they knew his name. They tried smear tactics and fear-mongering, claiming Kavanaugh would pose a grave threat to the public. They tried arguing that the confirmation vote should wait until after this year’s midterm elections, even though they once said it would be irresponsible and harmful to delay such a vote.
Democrats then turned to unnecessary and unreasonable demands for documents, which they do not even plan to review. More documents have been produced for Kavanaugh’s nomination than any other Supreme Court nominee — over 130,000 pages documenting his past. Despite this extraordinary transparency, Senate Democrats demand nearly 3 million records from Kavanaugh’s tenure as staff secretary to former President Bush. This is a clear attempt to needlessly delay an important confirmation process at the expense of American taxpayers.
Democrats have run out of reasons to oppose Kavanaugh. The majority of Americans want Kavanaugh confirmed before midterms — including a very clear majority of red state voters, according to a new poll. Montanans are ready for a new Supreme Court justice to get to work. They expect the Senate confirm Kavanaugh. It is time for Tester to do his job, meet with the nominee, stand up to his obstructionist colleagues, and vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the highest court in the land.