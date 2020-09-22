Thank a hunter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s camo season in the Treasure State. Nearly 225,000 hunters have purchased hunting licenses in anticipation of harvesting an animal this year. While we can expect to see full freezers and antlers above the fireplace, what we don’t always notice is the vital role sportsmen play in funding conservation.

Be it fishing, hunting, hiking, skiing, wildlife watching or rock climbing, there’s no doubt that outdoor recreation is essential to our way of life as Montanans. As the last best place, we are also one of the only remaining places recognizing hunters and anglers for who they really are: conservation champions who provide outdoor opportunities for the rest of us. In a state that so greatly values the outdoors, we must stand up for sportsmen.