Thank Missoula County for opening our farmers markets

That’s why we are grateful to the Health Department, the market managers, the county commissioners and others who worked hard to arrive at a plan to minimize risk of disease transmission, while still allowing local farmers to sell their nutritious produce to local customers.

We are fortunate that the closure of our markets has been averted. Full closure — even for a single season — would have threatened the viability of our local area farmers, and with it, the very food security of our community. With crops already planted for the season, many area growers could very well go bankrupt if they did not have a venue in which to sell their goods. Bankruptcies leads to farm foreclosures and sales, and a loss of irreplaceable agricultural land and soils. And once our local farming land and infrastructure is lost, the capacity of the Missoula Valley to feed its inhabitants would be in jeopardy, and with it, our very community resilience.