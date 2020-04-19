Thank you from NorthWestern Energy

A lineman now works with Bucky the Bucket Bear, a stuffed animal from his daughter to help keep him safe. A gas foreman has a photo of his granddaughters hugging the gas meter outside their home, because they can’t hug their grandpa. Folks are sharing photos of their home offices, and their new assistants (toddlers, pets). If you speak to a customer service representative, there’s a good chance she or he is helping you from a corner of their home.

We all appreciate the kind words received by our employees over the phone and the friendly waves to our folks in the field, from an appropriate distance.

COVID-19 hits rural areas and small communities as well as large, and stresses limited resources. A coworker and friend moved into his parents’ basement, caring for his mother while she recovered from the virus. His father, who also had COVID-19, had been transported to a hospital in a larger community, where he died, with his family unable to visit. Now our coworker is generously telling a story he says will “define the rest of my life,” so that we can all learn from his experience.