Thank you, Missoula! It is with joy in my heart that I humbly thank the Missoula community for helping create the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium.
Last month we closed our inaugural facility and celebrated our metamorphosis with more than 400 bug lovers. This transformation would not be possible without the support of our amazing staff, volunteers and donors, who have dedicated themselves over the last four years to providing unique, educational and entertaining opportunities to explore the incredible world of insects and their arthropod relatives at the Missoula Insectarium.
Over these years we welcomed nearly 55,000 curious and enthusiastic visitors of all ages from across Montana, nearly every state in the country and a handful of foreign countries. The stars of the Insectarium were the nearly 100 live species on display and used in our education programs, revealing that small things really do matter in our world.
With no opportunity to renew or extend our lease, we sadly needed to close the Missoula Insectarium downtown facility. Operating the insectarium and running our education programs has been an incredible, rewarding and very personal adventure for all involved. But this is only the beginning of our metamorphosis. The exciting journey continues.
Rather than replicate the experience we’ve provided at the insectarium for what will prove to be the short-term, we’re reaching toward the dream that started our organization over a decade ago — opening a larger facility featuring a tropical butterfly house. Thanks to our partnership with the Missoula County Weed District and Extension Service, we’re working on plans to build a new home for educational collaboration, including Montana’s first tropical butterfly house and premier education gardens. This unique facility will be housed on the Missoula County Fairgrounds, setting the stage for the fairground’s exciting revitalization.
With an anticipated two years until our new facility can open, we’re currently transforming our education programs to bring our unique learning opportunities on the road. Instead of hosting classes at the insectarium, our Bugs on the Move program will be bringing our popular field trips into western Montana schools. We’ll be taking the insectarium experience on the road, bringing a host of live animals and activities to destinations across western Montana, including spectrUM, EmPower Place, Southgate Mall’s KidX program and more. Thanks to our partners at the Montana Natural History Center, we’ll be installing a small exhibit featuring some of our live animals as well as continuing to host special programs like our popular Bugs & Brews lecture series and kids camps. While we were sad to close the insectarium, we are excited to continue to share our live bug ambassadors and educational opportunities through a more mobile mode of operation.
In addition to revamping our education programs during this transitional period, we’ll have our work cut out for us as we focus on securing the funding needed to build our new facility.
To follow us as we expand our wings and find out when and where you can visit us to get your next “bug fix,” check out our website at missoulabutterflyhouse.org, follow us on Facebook or sign up for our weekly email report.
So thanks again, Missoula, for making the past four years at the Missoula Insectarium so incredible. While things will be a little different for the next two years, rest assured, the best is yet to come!