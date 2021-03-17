Thank you to legislators who voted against HB251 and SB89

Before the Montana Legislature left Helena for its break halfway through the 2021 session, they convened for a couple of long days to work through the backlog of bills that had to be voted on before the senators and representatives could head home.

In that stack of bills were hundreds of proposals, some good and some bad. Among the worst were House Bill 251 and Senate Bill 89, a pair of copy and paste anti-worker bills written by out-of-state corporate groups and pushed by Washington, D.C. lobbyists. These bills were designed to limit Montana workers’ voice on the job, and would have hampered their ability to advocate for the fair pay, safe working conditions, and equipment they need to do their jobs.

HB 251 was a “right to work” bill, which would have made it harder for Montana workers to join together in strong unions to make their voices heard. SB 89 specifically targeted the public workers who have been on the frontlines of keeping our communities safe and healthy since long before the COVID-19 pandemic.