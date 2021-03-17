Thank you to legislators who voted against HB251 and SB89

Before the Montana Legislature left Helena for its break halfway through the 2021 session, they convened for a couple of long days to work through the backlog of bills that had to be voted on before the senators and representatives could head home.
In that stack of bills were hundreds of proposals, some good and some bad. Among the worst were House Bill 251 and Senate Bill 89, a pair of copy and paste anti-worker bills written by out-of-state corporate groups and pushed by Washington, D.C. lobbyists. These bills were designed to limit Montana workers’ voice on the job, and would have hampered their ability to advocate for the fair pay, safe working conditions, and equipment they need to do their jobs.
HB 251 was a “right to work” bill, which would have made it harder for Montana workers to join together in strong unions to make their voices heard. SB 89 specifically targeted the public workers who have been on the frontlines of keeping our communities safe and healthy since long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bills just like these have been passed in other states around the country, each time with devastating effects. In fact, just next door in Idaho, our neighbors have seen the impacts of “right to work” — workers across the board saw slowed growth in wages. For example, construction workers in Idaho now make on average almost 15% less per year than those in Montana. For teachers the number is close to 19%.
Thankfully, the Montana legislature did the right thing. HB 251 and SB 89 were both killed by bipartisan majorities of the Montana House and Senate. After thousands of workers contacted their legislators, and hundreds showed up at the Capitol to make their voices heard, members of both parties stood up for Montana workers and kept our state from going the direction of our neighbors.
The representatives and senators who voted against these bills deserve our thanks. Instead of listening to the corporate lobbyists flown in from Washington, D.C. to push these bills, they listened to the Montanans who sent a loud and clear message that the health, safety, and prosperity of working families is more important than corporate profit. Montanans will remember the elected officials who had their backs when it mattered most.
Derek Hitt is an organizer with Pacific Northwest Regional Council of Carpenters and resides in Missoula.