Thankful for passage of Mountain Line levy

• Increase bus frequency on heavily used routes.

• Provide funding to enhance the Zero-Fare program.

• Support the conversion of its fleet from diesel to all-electric.

All service expansions will benefit both regular bus riders and also seniors and people living with disabilities who utilize Mountain Line’s Paratransit and Shuttle Van services.

The mill levy initiative was a direct result of Mountain Line’s strategic planning process in 2017, and in response to growing ridership due in large part to the agency’s successful Zero-Fare program. Since the debut of our Zero-Fare program in 2015, we’ve seen ridership jump almost seventy percent, to 1.5 million rides annually. This mill levy increase will fund expanded services to meet the needs of our growing populace, helping to build a more equitable, accessible community, which benefits us all.