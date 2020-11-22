Thankful for passage of Mountain Line levy

Thank you, Missoula Urban Transit District voters.
Thank you to all the groups and individuals who advocated for the Mountain Line levy during this past election.
Friends of Mountain Line, a campaign committee from the business, labor, conservation, housing, low-income and equity communities, wants to express how encouraging it is to see the community agree to invest in critical services that address the essential qualities we all share. This is especially important during a pandemic.
Addressing public transportation needs is essential to a vibrant, sustainable and equitable community. Investments in public transportation drive growth strategies, enhances economic planning, clean air, and creates and supports jobs.
As Missoula voters know, Mountain Line benefits us all by helping students get to school, employees get to work, and helping seniors and those living with disabilities remain mobile and active. Even those who don’t ride benefit from reduced traffic congestion, decreased parking demand and cleaner air.
This approved increase request of 20 mills will raise approximately $3 million annually, beginning in late 2021, allowing Mountain Line to:
• Expand weekend service, including adding Sunday bus service for the first time.
• Increase bus frequency on heavily used routes.
• Provide funding to enhance the Zero-Fare program.
• Support the conversion of its fleet from diesel to all-electric.
All service expansions will benefit both regular bus riders and also seniors and people living with disabilities who utilize Mountain Line’s Paratransit and Shuttle Van services.
The mill levy initiative was a direct result of Mountain Line’s strategic planning process in 2017, and in response to growing ridership due in large part to the agency’s successful Zero-Fare program. Since the debut of our Zero-Fare program in 2015, we’ve seen ridership jump almost seventy percent, to 1.5 million rides annually. This mill levy increase will fund expanded services to meet the needs of our growing populace, helping to build a more equitable, accessible community, which benefits us all.
The success of the Zero-Fare program and resulting ridership increases have allowed Mountain Line to successfully compete for several federal and state grants over the last few years. Most recently, Mountain Line received two grants to purchase additional zero-tailpipe-emissions electric buses to replace diesel-fueled buses. The passing of this mill levy request will help Mountain Line remain competitive for future grant opportunities to continue the electrification of its fleet, moving it closer to its 2035 carbon reduction goals, while protecting Missoula’s air quality.
Mountain Line will begin expanding its fleet and staff in the coming months, with a plan to debut the voter-approved service expansions in early 2022.
We all should celebrate this important win for our community and continue to find ways where Missoula demonstrates leadership in our state and nation.
This opinion is signed by members of the Friends of Mountain Line Campaign Committee: Don MacArthur, Amy Cilimburg, Andrea Davis, Jesse Dodson, Jordan Hess, Anna-Margaret Goldman, Doug Odegaard, Martin Blair and Mark Bellon.
