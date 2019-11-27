Tomorrow being Thanksgiving, I’d like to mention some things I’m thankful for. Given the theme of this column, I’ll stay with things related to traffic and road/street use.
I’m thankful for the often underappreciated Public Works folks who are currently sweeping up leaves and will soon be plowing snow to help ease our winter travel. Come spring, they’ll be doing battle against a new swarm of potholes and cleaning up the anti-skid grit laid down during winter. They’re not perfect, but I’ve generally found them quite effective and friendly. And — sadly, but not unexpectedly — they’re always reined in by budget constraints.
I’m thankful for our zero-fare Mountain Line bus system, even though I seldom use it. It’s a great tool for sustainable, low pollution transportation in our community. While there is a significant price tag for these two systems (street maintenance and public transportation), I’m thinking there could be a common and elegant solution.
One of my Ward 4 council members (initials J.R.) is opposed to zero fare; apparently considering it an unnecessary source of higher property taxes. While I disagree, I’ll admit it’s certainly logical that a person not using an available service would be resistant to paying for it. So I tried to figure out a revenue source for public transportation and Public Works that wouldn’t tap us poor struggling taxpayers. And the proverbial light bulb lit up.
Thousands of city residents receive a valuable service every day for which they individually pay nothing. They get to store their personal property, without charge, on valuable public land. By rough estimate, easily a fourth of residential and collector city street space (acreage) is there for the free storage of private property (aka the parking of cars, trucks, RVs — as well as trailers for boats, snowmobiles, horses, etc.). Of course the personal property needs to be on wheels; no fair building a utility shed or kid’s clubhouse in a parking space. Well, maybe if it were constructed on a trailer.
At any rate, imagine the result of a modest fee, perhaps a dollar a day, for the privilege and convenience of parking on the street adjacent to your residence or most any other residential area you wish to visit. At about 20,000 vehicles, that’s over $6 million a year that could go toward fixing potholes, plowing snow and supporting other aspects (such as Mountain Line) of our local transportation system. This potential on-street parking fee won’t seem all that bad if you compare it to to the alternative of having to construct your own off-street parking.
Please understand — I’m not proposing banishing on-street parking or establishing a fee system. Compliance would be a mess (how do we handle rental and out-of-state vehicles?). And political push back would certainly be through the roof. After all, if the parking lanes disappeared UPS and Uber wouldn’t be able to pull up to drop off things and, respectively, people without causing other drivers to have to carefully maneuver their way through. Also, that lane is a great place to rake leaves; beats having to bag them up. Without that extra street width our lots would be bigger. And who wants more grass to mow?
No, we love our parking lanes. We’re thankful for them.
The point is, there are those who get up tight and annoyed about the (un-American?) horror of public/taxpayer support for a public transportation system. And it would show some parity and honesty if they would acknowledge the significant, yet essentially hidden, subsidy of a specific type of private transportation.
And, with that, I’m extra thankful for my bike!