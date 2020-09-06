Thanking workers this Labor Day

Traditionally, I would wish every worker happy Labor Day, but today it’s much more appropriate to simply say, “Thank you!”
This year, working people — union and non-union alike — have reminded all of us across Montana how important we are to each other.
Working people in Montana have kept us going through a once-in-a-century health and economic crisis. Workers made sure we could feed our families, care for our loved ones, educate our children and receive our mail. Workers kept this country going.
At no point in my lifetime have workers, our jobs and our public health been so deeply tied together. The American economy has not lost so many jobs, so fast, since the Great Depression. At no time since the flu of 1919 have so many lives been lost to a raging pandemic. Yet, as we look to the past, we see that working people can once again offer hope for the future.
During the Great Depression in the 1920s and '30s, a growing number of people came to understand that collective bargaining in the workplace was key to job growth, better lives, social equality and political stability. A new federal law, the National Labor Relations Act, encouraged workers and employers to sit down together to negotiate mutually agreeable working conditions, pay and benefits.
Over the decades that followed, collective bargaining helped America to increase broadly shared prosperity and to grow the largest middle class the world has ever known.
Thanks to the advocacy of unions and workers, 50 years ago this year, Congress passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act, which made our workplaces safer. For the first time a national standard of health and safety in the workplace was enforceable by law. On-the-job deaths and injuries plummeted.
However, in recent years, those safety guidelines from OSHA have been attacked and weakened, even as the coronavirus has made work deadlier. Congress and the president must act to put safety protocols in place to protect all workers.
In the absence of government action to protect workers, we must use our collective strength and collective action to make our workplaces safe.
In this uncertain time, public approval of labor unions has grown stronger. According to Gallup one of every three adults — 64% of Americans — approve of labor unions, a popularity matching the highest approval ratings for labor unions in 50 years.
When workers organize, we not only make our jobs safer — we make our communities safer.
It should come as no surprise that nurses’ unions put nurse-to-patient ratios on a par with pay and benefits during negotiations, because nurses care about patients and want a caseload that allows them to deliver that care. Likewise, teachers advocate for students and communities; and firefighters fight for safe staffing ratio ratios that provide the necessary coverage for their cities and towns.
You see, when working people speak up, we all benefit.
Almost a century ago, the growth of worker organizations remade America for the better. We can do it again. It’s time. Earlier this year the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act passed the U.S. House. Although not yet taken up by the U.S. Senate, the PRO Act would do just that. Next year, I hope we’ll be celebrating its passage.
This Labor Day we may not be able to hold picnics together to recognize the contributions of working people, but we can resolve to work together towards better pay, healthier communities, and a stronger and more inclusive democracy.
Al Ekblad lives in Helena and is the executive secretary of the Montana AFL-CIO.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!