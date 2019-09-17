As I prepare to say farewell to Montana and enter a new chapter of life, I find myself reflecting on the 45 years that have passed since I arrived as a first-year student at the University of Montana’s School of Journalism.
First and foremost, I give thanks to Montana for my family: I met and married my spouse here and I saw my children enter the world and grow up here. All the best events in my life have occurred with them in the picture, both literally and figuratively.
I saw a lot of Montana along my journey here. I spent time in all 56 counties and experienced many of our state’s significant historical and natural places. I especially treasure my times on the trails and shorelines of Glacier National Park and on the slopes of Mann Gulch.
I recall with pride the hours I spent with two Montanans no longer with us: former U.S. Senator and Ambassador to Japan Mike Mansfield and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Elouise Cobell. My career also brought me close to presidents, artists, authors, entertainers and other prominent people.
Of all my experiences, however, few have made as profound an impression on my life as my involvement in Montana’s “sister state” relationship with the prefecture of Kumamoto, Japan. I first visited in 1990 and was hooked immediately. Never before had I come home from a far away place and felt such a compelling desire to return. To my delight, I did return to Kumamoto — again and again — and made friendships that rank among the most important of my life.
Some of those friendships have roots in the “Montana Club” of Kumamoto. That group’s hospitality and heartfelt generosity made a deep impression on me (and other visitors from Montana) and inspired efforts to provide a similar welcome to Japanese visiting our state.
Over the years, my fellow Kumamoto supporters and I also have worked to build awareness that the sister state relationship is for every Montanan, not just for a privileged few. I dare say that anyone who’s engaged in the relationship has been enriched by it, whether they’ve hosted visitors, attended events or just shared an appreciation of Japan with other like-minded folks. To those people: you have my thanks and deep appreciation.
Finally, to my friends, acquaintances and all of the other people I’ve encountered over 45 years: you have blessed me with friendship, kindness, recognition, support and, occasionally, forgiveness. All of you helped make these Montana chapters of my life special. My next chapter might be elsewhere but part of me always will be “under the big sky.”