Thanks, voters, for gas tax OK

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We want to take this opportunity to thank the residents and voters of the City of Missoula and Missoula County for supporting the 2-cent local option fuel tax. This new funding helps us complete much-needed road maintenance and improvements — and distributes a portion of the cost to the folks who visit our communities. The results were close, and we recognize our responsibility to use this funding in an impactful way that benefits all residents of the city and county.

For many years, we’ve struggled to keep up with the cost of providing good roads. The federal gas tax hasn’t increased since 1993. The state Legislature in 2015 raised the statewide gas tax by 4 1/2 cents, but this still fell well short of the needs. The local option fuel tax will help close that gap and put money in local hands where we can decide how to use it most effectively.

The new fuel tax will generate an estimated $1.1 million in revenues annually that will be equally split between Missoula County Public Works and the City of Missoula's Public Works Department. This will allow both the city and county to work on projects that have had to wait because funding was not available.