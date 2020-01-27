* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jim Posewitz of Helena spent 32 years with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, leading the agency’s ecological program for 15 years. He then founded Orion the Hunter’s Institute. He served as executive director of the Cinnabar Foundation since its inception in 1983 to 2010. In 2015 the National Wildlife Federation named him “Conservationist of the Year.”