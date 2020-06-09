The armed services and code of ethics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whether on active duty or retired, eating C-Rations in a foxhole or spinning yarns at the local coffee shop, flying into battle together or riding in the family car with their family, members of the armed forces have taken the same oath of service and, in the United States of America, understand the seriousness of their commitment to this country and to one another. They may enjoy poking fun at each other and show no mercy to those who wear a uniform not their own, but when push comes to shove, each member of the United States military understands the common oath they have taken.

This “friendly” jousting starts their first day of training and continues throughout their time of service. But if ever called to silently stand and share the folding of the Stars and Stripes at a military funeral, at that moment, they become one. Whether Marine, Army personnel, Naval or Coast Guard member, male or female, that oath of service, possibly taken years earlier, rings true reminding them that they stand together in defense of their country and their dedication to each other. There is no official rule or law that governs this relationship except their love of country and service to our nation. At such a time as this, all are brothers and sisters in arms.