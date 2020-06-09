The armed services and code of ethics

Whether on active duty or retired, eating C-Rations in a foxhole or spinning yarns at the local coffee shop, flying into battle together or riding in the family car with their family, members of the armed forces have taken the same oath of service and, in the United States of America, understand the seriousness of their commitment to this country and to one another. They may enjoy poking fun at each other and show no mercy to those who wear a uniform not their own, but when push comes to shove, each member of the United States military understands the common oath they have taken.
This “friendly” jousting starts their first day of training and continues throughout their time of service. But if ever called to silently stand and share the folding of the Stars and Stripes at a military funeral, at that moment, they become one. Whether Marine, Army personnel, Naval or Coast Guard member, male or female, that oath of service, possibly taken years earlier, rings true reminding them that they stand together in defense of their country and their dedication to each other. There is no official rule or law that governs this relationship except their love of country and service to our nation. At such a time as this, all are brothers and sisters in arms.
Another example illustrating the military’s emphasis on behavior in support of what is best for the country is found in the nation’s Capitol. In Washington, D.C., respect for one another and our civilian elected officials has to be part of our military DNA. All members of the military branches must work together. There are many joint staffs at the Pentagon and in various locations scattered throughout the area. When a decision is made by the military leaders or the secretary of Defense, all hands are to be “on deck” even though tough debates may have occurred privately in the process. That is the way the system is supposed to work and every military person understands that.
Military leaders are to be politically nonpartisan. It is country first. This unofficial code is supposed to be true even after military leaders retire, especially leaders who are in the public eye. What has been kept secret behind closed doors while on active duty is also supposed to be kept quiet after retirement.
When Marine Corps General (retired) James Mattis went public with his scathing criticism of President Trump, he violated the Marine Corps’ code of ethics and "fueled the fire" of division in our nation.
Article IV, Section 4 of our U.S. Constitution reads: "The United States shall guarantee to every state in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic violence."
Five presidents have ordered military forces to protect America in the past. President Hoover ordered U.S. forces to break up an Army bonus protest in 1932. In 1957 President Eisenhower ordered federal troops to Selma. President Johnson even ordered U.S. troops to the city of Washington, D.C., in 1965. In 1970 President Nixon ordered U.S. troops to control a U.S. postal strike, and in 1970 President Obama ordered federal troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.
With this in mind, President Trump’s recent decision to offer military assistance to quell the chaos and destruction currently turning U.S. communities into “war zones” was totally within his rights as commander-in-chief.
General Mattis, you should have known better. Apparently, you have forgotten the meaning of "Semper Fidelis"!
Gary and Joan Carlson write from the Bitterroot Valley. Their columns appear every other Tuesday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. They can be reached by email at garykcarlson11@gmail.com.
