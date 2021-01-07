The Art of the Steal

With the November presidential election now two months behind us, we would ordinarily be well into the “peaceful transition of power” that’s the bedrock of our constitutional republic. However, with the president refusing to accept his loss, and instead claiming massive fraud and election rigging, we see increasingly agitated Donald Trump supporters carrying signs saying “Stop the Steal” — and advocating overthrowing the will of the people.

Now, the president has every right to present his facts and evidence to state and federal courts — the key words here being “facts and evidence.” Currently, the president or his supporters have filed 61 court challenges to the results in five “swing states.” To date, before nearly 100 judges appointed by Democrats, Republicans and Trump himself, his win/loss record is 1 win and 60 losses, including two 9-0 losses at the U.S. Supreme Court, where conservatives have a 6-3 edge.

Still, the president refuses to concede, saying that voting machines provided by Dominion and Smartmatic switched votes to Biden; improperly counted votes and authenticated signatures; and were rigged by Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez — who died seven years ago. All these claims were investigated by state and election officials, and none were deemed remotely credible.