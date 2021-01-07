The Art of the Steal

With the November presidential election now two months behind us, we would ordinarily be well into the “peaceful transition of power” that’s the bedrock of our constitutional republic. However, with the president refusing to accept his loss, and instead claiming massive fraud and election rigging, we see increasingly agitated Donald Trump supporters carrying signs saying “Stop the Steal” — and advocating overthrowing the will of the people.
Now, the president has every right to present his facts and evidence to state and federal courts — the key words here being “facts and evidence.” Currently, the president or his supporters have filed 61 court challenges to the results in five “swing states.” To date, before nearly 100 judges appointed by Democrats, Republicans and Trump himself, his win/loss record is 1 win and 60 losses, including two 9-0 losses at the U.S. Supreme Court, where conservatives have a 6-3 edge.
Still, the president refuses to concede, saying that voting machines provided by Dominion and Smartmatic switched votes to Biden; improperly counted votes and authenticated signatures; and were rigged by Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez — who died seven years ago. All these claims were investigated by state and election officials, and none were deemed remotely credible.
It’s important to remember that all voting machines are checked for accuracy by state officials before the election. They run hundreds or thousands of known ballots through each machine to make sure they’re accurately counted. All machine software is rigorously checked to make sure no malware has been inserted, and in 2020, for the first time, 95% of all ballots had a paper backup to ensure the machines got it right. In Georgia’s hand recount, Trump picked up a few hundred votes, but Joe Biden still won by 12,000. And contrary to administration claims, every state had both Republicans and Democrats observing the vote counting.
A week after the election, all state vote counts showed that Biden had won, 306-232, in the Electoral College. Since then, all 50 states have certified their vote counts, as has the Electoral College — Biden 306, Trump 232. The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), charged with protection of the election, reported that it was “the most secure election in American history.” Attorney General Barr found that neither the Department of Justice, nor the Federal Bureau of Investigation, had seen fraud on a scale that would change election results.
With no evidence of fraud or rigged elections, it’s clear that only one person and one party are trying to steal the election, subvert the will of the people and retain power through a legislative coup: President Trump and his GOP enablers. It’s time for the sedition to end.
Brian Peck is an independent wildlife consultant who lives in Columbia Falls.