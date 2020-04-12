The arts are essential

Despite the despairing news, there are several wonderful responses among the arts community. The ZACC recently held a successful online Mini Show art auction, and is now launching Windows For Hope, calling on local artists for digital art to be displayed in the storefront window. Sequesterfest showcased several artists in live Facebook concerts, each performing at a designated time, with virtual tip jars. Missoula County Public Schools music teachers posted a YouTube video of “I Will Survive (Distance Learning)” to kick off the new and unusual school term. MCT Playdate offers a way to stage and perform a play similar to their International Tour Program while remaining inside and socially apart. The 43rd International Wildlife Film Festival in late April will be the first IWFF Virtual Film Festival.

In the wake of rapid school closures and the need for social distancing, arts education suddenly became tenuous in the lives of our community’s youth. Missoula’s arts organizations are quickly pivoting and reorganizing their educational programs to be accessible online. Missoula Art Museum had coincidentally just completed its first distance learning program, Museum as Megaphone, which is now available, along with other curriculum-based programs, to teachers and home-schooling parents. The Missoula Writing Collaborative has developed the Cabin Fever Survival Handbook of poetry exercises for parents and students. Arts Missoula has converted intercultural competency classes to interactive online learning units for MCPS students, while SPARK! Arts teaching artists are working on digital and analog arts resources that integrate social-emotional health and well-being for students, families and teachers. There are undoubtedly more such stories in our arts community, with podcasts, videos, online classes, all designed to connect us through the arts.