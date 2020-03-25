The bicyclist's creed

I believe in riding a 5-feet minimum from parked cars; not blindly adhering to painted pavement when I can see that to do so puts me at risk. I believe in using a rear-view mirror monitoring motor traffic behind me; determining any risk of a potential close pass or a vehicle about to pass at my left with the possibility of suddenly crossing across my right of way at an approaching intersection or driveway.

I believe in my right, in the interest of personal safety, to ride a center lane position when a lane is too narrow* to safely share with potential passing vehicles; moving to the right when conditions allow for purposes of courtesy.

I believe the turn signals of others (or their lack) are unfortunately too often unreliable; I’ll not overly rely on them to make decisions regarding my movements. Nevertheless, I believe that both courtesy and safety require me to consistently communicate my intentions regarding turns and lane position changes. And that the understanding and confidence my actions generate in other traffic is key to mutual safety as well as improved consideration and respect from motor vehicle drivers.