The bicyclist's creed

In much of life, having a firm set of beliefs and consistently acting on those beliefs helps us find stability and comfort in a world of distractions and conflict. Being raised Catholic, I once knew, by heart, a prayer known as “The Apostles’ Creed” — no relation to Apollo from “Rocky.”
For five decades bicycling has been a significant part of my life, a major part of my fitness/health routine following heart surgery in 1967; graduating to numerous century rides when I moved to Chicago after completing college. Over a dozen states are in my log book, with thousands of bicycle touring miles. Along with Chicago, I’ve been a bicycle commuter in NYC, Kansas, Hawaii and, of course, Missoula. Those many miles and years produced contact with various people in the fields of transportation planning and safety as well as in bicycling promotion (infrastructure analysis and design, cyclist education and training).
And so, as a distillation of my experiences, discussions and research, I humbly submit my “Bicyclist’s Creed,” 2020 edition:
I believe that I alone am primarily responsible for my bicycling safety. When riding, I’ll not be depending solely on the intelligence and caution of others; “defensive riding” practices are crucial to my well-being. While others on the road may be irresponsible, ignorant, confused, distracted or otherwise impaired, I am the one who, by taking proactive and often accommodating actions, has an almost universal opportunity to avoid harm.
I believe in riding a 5-feet minimum from parked cars; not blindly adhering to painted pavement when I can see that to do so puts me at risk. I believe in using a rear-view mirror monitoring motor traffic behind me; determining any risk of a potential close pass or a vehicle about to pass at my left with the possibility of suddenly crossing across my right of way at an approaching intersection or driveway.
You have free articles remaining.
I believe in my right, in the interest of personal safety, to ride a center lane position when a lane is too narrow* to safely share with potential passing vehicles; moving to the right when conditions allow for purposes of courtesy.
I believe the turn signals of others (or their lack) are unfortunately too often unreliable; I’ll not overly rely on them to make decisions regarding my movements. Nevertheless, I believe that both courtesy and safety require me to consistently communicate my intentions regarding turns and lane position changes. And that the understanding and confidence my actions generate in other traffic is key to mutual safety as well as improved consideration and respect from motor vehicle drivers.
When my safety compels me to ride in a center lane position, I believe it is generally selfish and unwise to “filter” or “leapfrog” past drivers queued at a stop light or sign. This is particularly true when the lane remains too narrow to safely share on the other side of the intersection.
Sadly, typical older version “Bicyclist Creeds” contained core beliefs that: When riding one’s bike on the street (versus a bike path/trail) it is to be ridden well to the right, out of the way of the more important car drivers. Streets are made for and paid for by cars; riding on them requires that a cyclist “know their place” (always in a bike lane or far right).
I like my new creed better. And it’s consistent with Montana Code Annotated 61-8-605.
*A generally accepted safe side-by-side shareable lane width for a bicycle and motor vehicle is 15 feet or more (biking “channel”: 4 feet; safe passing clearance: 3 feet; potential SUV/pickup width: 8 feet).
Gene Schmitz is a retired small-business owner and science teacher. He is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. Readers can email him at oped@missoulian.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!