The cost of the bomb: Einstein's warning for the future of science and politics

The article went on to note Einstein volunteered to chair and raise money for the Emergency Committee of Atomic Scientists, which warned that “no military defense can be expected (to stop an atomic bomb attack) and preparedness is futile; that if another war breaks out, atom bombs will surely destroy civilization.” In the interview, Davis quoted Einstein saying, “It is important to enlighten the public on the real situation about the bomb. Only the prevention of war by action on an international scale, which will make the preparation for war unnecessary or even impossible, can save us from its consequences ... If we (the scientists) can make the public realize the facts and their implications, we have done all we can.”

Would that message have the same impact as Einstein’s antebellum letter to Roosevelt, revealing that uranium “would lead to the construction of bombs” big enough to destroy a seaport city? Davis’ notes indicate he pushed Einstein for an admission of guilt or responsibility, which the scientist rejected. But Einstein appeared frustrated that his ability to let the nuclear genie out of the bottle wasn’t matched by an ability to stuff it back inside.