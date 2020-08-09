The cost of the bomb: Einstein's warning for the future of science and politics

Seventy-five years ago, science and politics collided with otherworldly force in the sky over Hiroshima (Aug. 6, 1945) and then Nagasaki (Aug. 9, 1945).
American warriors detonated an atomic bomb and erased cities of their Japanese enemy. Faced with the possibility of having its civilization reduced to radioactive cinders, the Empire of Japan accepted unconditional surrender and ended World War II.
But the wartime use of atomic energy wasn’t just the last shot fired in battle. It was the first declaration of a United States intention to wield immense destructive power on an international scale. Inside the U.S. scientific and military community, it may have been a rushed justification for spending almost as much for a handful of bombs as the U.S. spent for all conventional bombs, mines and grenades combined for the whole war — to build a weapon of uncertain strategic value. If Americans could have defeated the Japanese without atomic weapons, as they did the German Wehrmacht, then was it worth letting this scientific genie out of its bottle? Was American leadership prepared to accept the responsibility of the technology they’d just acquired?
Six days after Little Boy obliterated Hiroshima, science journalist Harry Davis published a New York Times Magazine cover story describing “the Atomic Age.” It trumpeted the potential of jet engines, electricity generation and medical advances promised by nuclear energy. The story unveiled huge parts of the Manhattan Project — the biggest secret of the war — in a format designed to glorify the coming Atomic Age. It barely mentioned the devastation its military application had just demonstrated.
The ethical costs of that future took a while to tally. Nineteen months after the end of the war, Davis landed an interview with Albert Einstein for the March 10, 1947, cover of Newsweek magazine. In it, the great scientist was having second thoughts about the forces he’d unleashed.
Davis asked what Einstein thought about the now-famous letter he sent to President Franklin Roosevelt in 1939, stating an atomic bomb could be built and national security warranted its deployment: “I asked how he now felt about his own responsibility in the matter.” The two men bat the question back and forth a bit, with Einstein somewhat dismissive. But eventually, Einstein says, “Had I known (in 1939) that the Germans would not have the bomb I would not have done anything for the bomb.”
I know this because the family who endowed my Harry M. Davis Fellowship in Science Journalism at Harvard University’s Nieman Foundation made available a stack of notebooks and archive materials of Davis’ work. Harry Davis was a Nieman fellow in 1941. Before coming to Harvard, he’d written major pieces on Robert Goddard’s development of rocketry (underfunded in 1937 because the U.S. military didn’t see a practical application) and the discovery of heavy water — a key ingredient in future nuclear technology that in Davis’ story, was only discussed as a possible medical or fertilizer breakthrough.
The family notebooks include Davis’ private narrative of his interview with Einstein, including his personal observations, how he framed his questions, and Einstein’s responses (complete with laughs, pauses, and searches for the right German/English translation). They discuss the publication of a government report on the creation of the atom bomb, and whether it leaked excessive secret details. Einstein refuted the leak worries, adding he saw publicizing A-bomb information was “the American Maginot Line” of international security. And he added, “In politics, it is not the truth that counts but what people believe about it.”
The article went on to note Einstein volunteered to chair and raise money for the Emergency Committee of Atomic Scientists, which warned that “no military defense can be expected (to stop an atomic bomb attack) and preparedness is futile; that if another war breaks out, atom bombs will surely destroy civilization.” In the interview, Davis quoted Einstein saying, “It is important to enlighten the public on the real situation about the bomb. Only the prevention of war by action on an international scale, which will make the preparation for war unnecessary or even impossible, can save us from its consequences ... If we (the scientists) can make the public realize the facts and their implications, we have done all we can.”
Would that message have the same impact as Einstein’s antebellum letter to Roosevelt, revealing that uranium “would lead to the construction of bombs” big enough to destroy a seaport city? Davis’ notes indicate he pushed Einstein for an admission of guilt or responsibility, which the scientist rejected. But Einstein appeared frustrated that his ability to let the nuclear genie out of the bottle wasn’t matched by an ability to stuff it back inside.
It’s an easy habit to envision capital-S Science like a library filled with hard-to-read answers to life’s questions, and scientists as the ones who labor to translate those answers for society’s benefit. But we know that picture is neither accurate nor complete. As the late science journalist Daniel Greenberg expertly chronicled, the scientific community supports as many human foibles of greed, incompetence and bias as any other community with too much work and not enough resources. And science itself refuses to stay static: The sun used to revolve around a flat earth, according to the best minds of another era.
When science collides with politics, whether supporting the Roman Catholic Church’s earth-centric view of the universe or the War Department’s secret gamble on nuclear weaponry, those big questions often get short shrift. President Harry Truman was first informed of the Manhattan Project’s bomb potential on April 24, 1945 — barely three months before he had to decide whether to use it on Japan. Einstein wasn’t a warrior and Truman wasn’t a scientist. Did either understand the implications of their influence on the other? Did their decisions justify spending at least $5.8 trillion between 1940 and 1996 on nuclear weapons — dwarfing all other categories of federal spending except overall non-nuclear national defense ($13.2 trillion) and Social Security ($7.9 trillion) in the same period?
Einstein spent the last years of his career seeking a “unified field theory” that would explain how the universe worked. It escaped him, and still eludes the world’s top experts. But he warned Davis that seeing science like an adventurous quest for knowledge has its own dangers.
“The reader gets the impression that every five minutes a revolution takes place in science analogous to the coup d’etat in the political field in certain smaller and somewhat unstable republics,” Einstein said. “In truth, theoretical science represents a process of evolution to which the best minds of successive generations are contributing in indefatigable toil, which leads slowly at deeper understanding of the processes of nature.”
In a world where expedience often gets mistaken for expertise, Einstein’s warning still rings true. Making “news” out of scientific discoveries often traps incremental progress in a freeze-frame that forgets past efforts and ignores future implications. Covering science personalities or projects like the latest Hollywood feature provides drama at the expense of depth. And contributing to the myth that science and technology can solve any problem nature throws up blinds us to the moral hazard of making mistakes we presume we won’t have to pay for later.
Rob Chaney is a Missoulian reporter and recipient of the Harry M. Davis Fellowship in Science Journalism at Harvard University’s Nieman Foundation.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!