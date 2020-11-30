The damage done – a lesson for Republicans

Trump’s naked assault on environmental protection was nothing short of a return to the days of the far past when what was left behind held no concern in the face of “get it while you can” predatory capitalism. And now, the Biden administration will face the daunting task of restoring sanity – and regulation of industrial operations – to stop the Trump-caused destruction.

Like his predecessors, Biden will face the high-pitched whine that restoring regulations will “cripple industry” – only this time they also get to claim that trying to protect our precious environmental legacy will somehow negatively impact the limping economic recovery. Both claims have long been proven to be false.

In Montana, where Republicans have swept the statewide offices and legislative majorities, the false narrative that regulations are incompatible with a healthy economy is likely to receive broad play. It is at our peril that these protestations should ever receive even a shred of credibility or acceptance.