The day after tomorrow

If there’s any good news, it’s this — the campaigns are over and the politicization of the pandemic serves no further purpose, if it ever did. There’s no magic wand to wave, there’s no point in portraying the situation as good or bad to gain votes, and there’s no way out except to face the grim reality and do our best to deal with it.

In that regard, we are all going to need each other perhaps more than ever before. We are going to have to respect each other and protect each other. Here in Montana, that’s not even marginally a foreign concept. Our harsh environment frequently calls on us to lend a hand to fellow citizens in need. If you slide off the road, rest assured those who come to help won’t ask who you voted for before they hook up the chain to pull you out of the ditch, or help you drag an elk, or get a flat tire changed. It’s what Montanans — and thoughtful people across this nation — have done forever and will continue to do post-election.