Tomorrow is Election Day and sticking with the Missoulian’s sensible policy of not allowing political columns within 24 hours of voting, let’s think for a moment about the day after tomorrow.
The one certainty when the vote counting is done is there will be winners and losers. The winners will celebrate and laugh and congratulate each other on their success — and the losers will face the reality of their defeat accompanied by wailing and gnashing of teeth from their supporters. The promises of a better future will fly from the victors as well as the predictions of disaster from the losers — and there will be a great deal of hyperbole from both, as there has been throughout this long, bitter and soon-to-end election season.
But in truth, come Wednesday, life will go on for 330 million Americans no matter who wins or loses. We will still have to get up, take care of our families, deal with jobs and interact with each other regardless of political affiliation. Life will go on, no matter who wins or loses.
With the end of the campaigns will come the opportunity to assess the situation in which the country finds itself — which is, to say the least, precarious as far as an out-of-control coronavirus is concerned. Unlike the phony red-blue divide used by politicians to divide us, the virus doesn’t give a hoot about Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Libertarians or any other artificial identifiers our society has concocted. Humans are its host — plain and simple and terrifying.
If you want an indisputably clear picture of the situation, unclouded by campaign politics, a quick check of the side-by-side coronavirus maps of the United States and Canada will provide it at a glance. You can check it online here: https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/this-map-shows-why-it-would-be-terrifying-to-open-canada-u-s-border-1.5012933.
If there’s any good news, it’s this — the campaigns are over and the politicization of the pandemic serves no further purpose, if it ever did. There’s no magic wand to wave, there’s no point in portraying the situation as good or bad to gain votes, and there’s no way out except to face the grim reality and do our best to deal with it.
In that regard, we are all going to need each other perhaps more than ever before. We are going to have to respect each other and protect each other. Here in Montana, that’s not even marginally a foreign concept. Our harsh environment frequently calls on us to lend a hand to fellow citizens in need. If you slide off the road, rest assured those who come to help won’t ask who you voted for before they hook up the chain to pull you out of the ditch, or help you drag an elk, or get a flat tire changed. It’s what Montanans — and thoughtful people across this nation — have done forever and will continue to do post-election.
Winter is coming — and that has a very real meaning here on the Northern Tier. We have already dipped into sub-zero temperatures and dealt with record-setting snowfall. What lies ahead is more of the same, but with shorter days, longer nights, colder temperatures and more snow. The opportunities for conducting work or pleasure outside are quickly being curtailed and we will be forced indoors for work or play — and the challenges of dealing realistically with the pandemic will grow significantly.
Bottom line come the day after tomorrow is that the election which has so divided the nation is over one way or another. And then, our real work begins — and we must be united to prevail.
George Ochenski writes from Helena. His column appears each Monday on the Missoulian's Opinion page. He can be reached by email at oped@missoulian.com.
