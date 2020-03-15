The decline of hunting shouldn’t be a crisis for wildlife conservation

Relying on revenue streams that are drying is risky business. “Recruitment, retention and reactivation” of hunters — gospel for many state wildlife agencies — is not going to cut it. Demographic shifts, changing attitudes, increased urbanization, and threats to public land and access will likely see the current decline in hunting become more pronounced in the not-so-distant future. Remaining inflexibly wed to an outdated business model is imprudent. Clever slogans and gimmicks do not represent the needed transformation. The world is changing fundamentally and wildlife funding needs to do the same.

A 2018 study conducted by a consortium of state wildlife agencies found that, across the American West, more and more people see wildlife as having inherent value, and as an integral part of a larger system. The number of people with a “utilitarian” view of wildlife are decreasing. A revenue shift that aligns with these shifting values will be the most successful in terms of financial viability and serving Americans. The truth is that wildlife watchers, hikers, campers, mountain bikers and the like want to and need to invest in wildlife conservation; but there are few mechanisms out there that allow them to.