The Endangered Species Act protects our souls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Until he extends the circle of compassion to ALL living things, man will not himself find peace.”—Albert Schweitzer

Having served in desperate foreign lands and full-blown combat zones, the saving grace for me as a soldier was the thought that I would someday return home to my cherished Montana and the wildlands and wildlife it is known for, and why it is renowned as “the last best place.” Here in the Northern Rockies, of which Montana is a part, we have the last intact, forested ecosystem in the Lower 48; it still possesses everything that Lewis and Clark witnessed in 1804. It is truly the last of what is best.

Many of those species that are representative of this place are endangered or threatened, but are protected by an epic piece of legislation — the Endangered Species Act of 1973 (ESA). Described by the U.S. Supreme Court as “the most comprehensive legislation for the preservation of endangered species enacted by any nation,” the ESA gives unparalleled protection to a wide variety of plants and animals and is a hallmark of what makes this America. As service members and veterans, we especially value protected species because they provide us with spiritual sustenance in a fast-paced, uncertain world, allowing us to connect with the certainty and wisdom of nature. It heals us and gives us reverence — and the indomitable strength of appreciation.