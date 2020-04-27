The fatal folly of premature 're-opening'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Politicians across the nation are pushing the premature removal of social restrictions that have produced solid results in flattening the upward curve of coronavirus infections and deaths across the nation. Goaded by the greedy moguls of Wall Street, these so-called “leaders” are moving to “re-open the economy” while leading medical professionals warn it is folly to do so. But the politicians and their lackeys are ignoring science in favor of commerce — and will have to live with the responsibility for the additional fatalities that will undoubtedly result from their foolish moves.

Here in Montana our citizens have been very conscientious about taking the recommended precautions to avoid coronavirus. Not only have most Montanans heeded the call for sheltering in place and social distancing, but they’ve done it with grace and courtesy to their fellow Montanans in this difficult time. And what do you know, it’s been working and our state remains relatively free of mass infections and deaths.

But now the crazy guy in the Oval Office says it’s time to re-open our national parks, literally inviting hordes of people from all over the nation and world to come to Montana and bring their diseases with them. Many Montanans are rightfully concerned about the potential disaster such a move unleashes on those who have followed the rules and remained healthy.