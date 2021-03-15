Both Carol and I were recently inducted into Montana’s Outdoor Hall of Fame. Carol is no longer with us , but I know she would be honored, as am I, to be in the company of individuals such as Tony Schoonen Jim Goetz, Jim Posewitz and many others.

But today, I don’t like the way things are going. It looks to me like the Good Old Boys are making a comeback and the state is planning to use public land and wildlife to bolster our economy, ignoring the requirement that public resources be available the public they serve, and rejecting the reality of climate change by exploiting fossil fuels as a way to improve the state’s economy.

The present federal administration, on the other hand, recognizes the threat of climate change and plans to move over to renewable energy sources with some haste. This is especially true on Federal land. Perhaps our Governor needs to be reminded that well over twenty five million acres of land in Montana belongs to all Americans and is managed by agencies of the federal government.