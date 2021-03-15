My wife, Carol and I came to Montana 60 years ago from Alaska. I remember thinking what a great place this was. We were hunters and fishers and we worked to protect opportunities available to all of us, on public land and water. But there was a threat from the “Good Old Boys” (aka GOB) in those days. By that I mean, there were those who would turn our abundance of public resources into private ways to make money at the expense of Montana Citizens. Some of these GOBs were in positions of authority.
For the average citizen, to challenge this network of GOBs was not easy. I recall the late sixties when the pulp mill on the Clark Fork River near Frenchtown had a pipe that obviously ran out into the river, spewing dirty sludge into a public waterway. A friend and I challenged the existence of that polluting pipe and got nowhere. The GOBs buried us. The mill owners claimed there was no such pipe and the authorities stalled, even questioning our claims.
Then came our new constitution stating that all the water in the state belongs to the public and that the residents were entitled to a clean and healthful environment.
From that time on we changed tactics. We joined an organization closely affiliated with a confident law firm that would take a legitimate issue all the way to the Supreme Court of Montana. With their help, we won some significant victories that are still with us today.
Both Carol and I were recently inducted into Montana’s Outdoor Hall of Fame. Carol is no longer with us , but I know she would be honored, as am I, to be in the company of individuals such as Tony Schoonen Jim Goetz, Jim Posewitz and many others.
But today, I don’t like the way things are going. It looks to me like the Good Old Boys are making a comeback and the state is planning to use public land and wildlife to bolster our economy, ignoring the requirement that public resources be available the public they serve, and rejecting the reality of climate change by exploiting fossil fuels as a way to improve the state’s economy.
The present federal administration, on the other hand, recognizes the threat of climate change and plans to move over to renewable energy sources with some haste. This is especially true on Federal land. Perhaps our Governor needs to be reminded that well over twenty five million acres of land in Montana belongs to all Americans and is managed by agencies of the federal government.
The state’s intentions are also reflected in some of the appointments made by our governor. Not only has he loaded his advisory boards and others with commercial outfitters (who I know from experienced are mostly anti public access) he has appointed Michael Freeman to be his new Natural Resource Advisor. Mr. Freeman has a long history of lobbying for mining and taking anti- public land positions especially when he worked under Senator Mike Lee of Utah.
Gianforte also appointed Amanda Kaster to head up his Natural Resource Division. Ms. Kaster is a former employee of W. Perry Pendley. Mr. Pendley. when he was Director of the of the Bureau of Land Management, tried to sell off much of the land under his jurisdiction. Pendley also once sued the State of Montana, claiming that our Stream Access Law was illegal.
Add to this the objection of Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale to the propose appointment of Deb Haaland, a Native American, for Secretary of Interior.
With kind of a lineup I was hardly surprised to read the opinion piece in the Billing Gazette suggesting that the state of Montana is the real owner of all this Federal land in the state. Good luck with that.
John Gibson has a bachelor of science degree in forestry from the University of Montana and has served as President of the Montana Wildlife Federation, The Billings Rod and Gun Club and the Magic City Fly Fishers (a chapter of Trout Unlimited) as well as other organizations. He has also served on several National Forests in Montana during his career. His departed wife Carol taught school in several locations in Montana.