The hum of the land

Opinion editor's note: Longtime Missoulian Opinion page editor and esteemed editorial writer Sam Reynolds died last week at the age of 88. He is remembered fondly by friends, former colleagues and untold numbers of readers throughout the West.
One of his most beloved columns, originally published in August 1983, was reprinted every summer for many years afterward. In memory of Sam Reynolds, the Missoulian is publishing it once more.
What is it we find in Montana?
Some people come and look, and laugh and go away.
Some stay for awhile, smiling secretly at these people and their foibles. They depart laughing too.
Montana — backwater. Montanans — oddballs who do oddball things. Different. Unsophisticated. Unsubtle. Quirky values.
They don't comprehend what Montanans know.
It has to do with the tie between the people and the land. The land isn't stunningly beautiful, mostly. The mountains rise, but only in isolated places do they take the breath away. The rivers flow, but none crashes as spectacularly as the Salmon, over in Idaho.
It has to do with sound and feel. Montana hums. The sound has feel. The sound we hear is from the land, and it takes years of living here to hear it, to feel it enlace your soul.
The land hums. It's a very gentle thing, soft and compelling, hypnotizing. The hum has vibrant beauty. You can feel the beauty of the land.
It both transcends and contains the physical and emotional attractions — the forests and streams, the wildlife and fish, the convenience of life. Fifteen minutes from downtown in any western Montana community and you and the land can be alone.
All that is part of it, but there is more. The hum both enters and enwraps the Montanan. It grips that person and blends him to the land. We are different, even quirky, because we belong to the land we possess. It compels us to love it, and that loving shapes us.
The seduction is subtle and takes years. The consummation even goes unnoticed. When did a newcomer stop being of that, and became of this, and can never return? When did this hum so low and compelling weave its mystic web around one, a network of fragile strands whose strength cannot be broken?
Like love, it cannot be explained. Like love, it's a spiritual and emotional thing. Like love, it cannot be snapped by denial. Unlike love, it cannot rotate into hate.
They go away, these splendid young Montana men and women. They go for opportunity or to "make it" in the world away. Usually they succeed because this land produces strong, good people. Often they succeed and return because the land beckons. If they remain away, they yearn for something valuable which they have lost and which no place else can replace.
Natives and transplants alike hear the compelling hum of the land, the gentle summons that causes an echo to answer from the heart.
This isn't our land. This land is its own. We belong to it. It has possessed us, willing captives who hear its hum and must respond with love.
