The hum of the land

The land hums. It's a very gentle thing, soft and compelling, hypnotizing. The hum has vibrant beauty. You can feel the beauty of the land.

It both transcends and contains the physical and emotional attractions — the forests and streams, the wildlife and fish, the convenience of life. Fifteen minutes from downtown in any western Montana community and you and the land can be alone.

All that is part of it, but there is more. The hum both enters and enwraps the Montanan. It grips that person and blends him to the land. We are different, even quirky, because we belong to the land we possess. It compels us to love it, and that loving shapes us.

The seduction is subtle and takes years. The consummation even goes unnoticed. When did a newcomer stop being of that, and became of this, and can never return? When did this hum so low and compelling weave its mystic web around one, a network of fragile strands whose strength cannot be broken?

Like love, it cannot be explained. Like love, it's a spiritual and emotional thing. Like love, it cannot be snapped by denial. Unlike love, it cannot rotate into hate.