The “hush of the land” has never been more important

In short order, COVID-19 has shaken us down to our bones, threatening the lives of countless Americans. The failed social support systems of this country are on full display. As the coronavirus slows our frenetic world down to three miles an hour, I’m stirred by the writing of a friend and hero, Smoke Elser, legendary horse packer, wilderness philosopher, and advocate for wild places.

In a new collection of essays, "A Wild Land Ethic: The Story of Wilderness in Montana," Elser invokes his mentor, Tom “Hobnail” Edwards, in recounting the story of the 1972 designation of the Scapegoat Wilderness. Speaking to Congress in defense of his beloved Lincoln Backcountry, Edwards shared:

"Into this land of spiritual strength I have been privileged to guide on horseback literally thousands of people... I have harvested a self-sustaining natural resource of the forest of vast importance. No one word will suffice to explain this resource, but let us call it the ‘hush’ of the land."

As the first citizen-initiated wilderness designation, the model for all wilderness campaigns since, the fight for the Scapegoat was a rallying cry. Today, few places deserve the same commitment and recognition more than the Great Burn, a 275,00-acre proposed wilderness on the Idaho-Montana border, one of the largest unprotected wildlands in the US.