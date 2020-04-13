The imperative for post-pandemic changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The founding fathers did a great job writing the Constitution for the newly formed United States. But that was almost two and a half centuries ago and there’s simply no way they could have predicted the future of today. There are now 230 million people inhabiting their fledgling nation, with global flights and communications, vast production and consumption capabilities — and the subsequent planet-threatening pollution that came with mass industrialization.

And then came the coronavirus pandemic — a globe-spanning disease that has brought the nation to its knees, sent Congress fleeing the capital, and revealed just how unprepared we were to deal with it in so many ways. Now, as the old song says “change is gonna’ come.”

Right now, in the very midst of the greatest crisis to face the nation in a century, the House of Representatives and Senate are empty. After passing the 880-page, $2.2 trillion “relief” bill, senators and congressmen abandoned the normally packed confines of the capital, literally fleeing for their lives. With the halls empty — and which may remain empty for some time to come — the primary functions of Congress such as passing laws, appropriating money and providing oversight on the executive branch, are basically on hold.