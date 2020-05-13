The importance of strengthening SNAP in the face of COVID

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our neighbors across Montana are struggling against unprecedented hardships. Tens of thousands of Montanans lost their jobs and many more saw their hours cut in just a matter of weeks. An estimated 165,000 Montanans may face hunger in the coming year — a staggering 51% increase in food insecurity.

As workers are laid off and schools remain closed, thousands of Montanans are turning to their local food pantries for help. Across Montana, food pantries, backpack programs and other community providers are working day in and day out to help families keep food on the table. In some areas of the state, including Billings, Livingston, Glasgow, Missoula and Sidney, the need for food has absolutely skyrocketed, with many agencies reporting double — or more — the number of households they typically serve. At Montana Food Bank Network, we are working hard to support our partners across the state, providing a total of 1.6 million meals to local agencies from mid-March to mid-April.