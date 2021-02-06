The independent US judicial branch saved America

Under the hearsay rules, a person cannot testify to what he has heard from others, but must produce the witness who actually knows from observation. The party who files a lawsuit has the “burden of proof” meaning he must prove by the weight of the evidence what he is alleging, or the other side wins. If, upon filing the suit he cannot show the court that he will be able to produce evidence to back up the allegations in the lawsuit, it is dismissed without trial. The appellate court will affirm the dismissal for the same reason. Also, what lawyers say in court is not evidence and cannot be used to meet the evidence requirements.