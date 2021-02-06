The independent US judicial branch saved America

The monumental and dangerous lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential Election spread like a cancer propagated by the President, his Republican Congressional supporters, conservative media outlets, and leaders complicit in their silence. Having declared himself the winner of the election, Trump intended to stay in office and refuse the peaceful transfer of power which is a hallmark of the American beacon of democracy. We were destined for a constitutional crisis and could only be saved by the judicial branch which enforces Rule of Law and the Constitution.
Trump’s legal team filed and lost over 60 legal actions in state and federal trial and appeals courts including the Supreme Court of the United States. Some 80 judges hearing the cases were able to quickly, efficiently and uniformly find that there was no factual basis for the claims that there existed any voter fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election in any of the challenged states and dismissed the suits. Swift decisive action by the courts reassured the public and media of the security of our election system, allowed state legislatures in all 50 states to timely certify their vote counts to Congress, and allowed Congress to officially accept the vote count and declare Joe Biden the President Elect of the United States. How was that possible?
First, American state and federal courts are independent. They are not under control of the executive or legislative branches. Many of the lawsuits were filed in front of federal judges appointed by Trump including the action filed in the United States Supreme Court which has three Trump appointees and a 6-3 majority of conservatives yet independently ruled against him. Federal judges have tenure for life so the appointing president or confirming senate cannot control them.
Second the judges are neutral and passive not taking sides, investigating the case, or having private communications with the parties. Instead, they allow the disputing parties to present their best evidence and case and then decide based on the facts and law.
Third, courts run on evidence, facts and science. They are governed by extensive rules of evidence which require that testimony and other evidence be competent, material and relevant. The Courts do not tolerate lying and have multiple safeguards to shield proceedings from falsehoods. While it has become obvious that members of the executive and legislative branches can seemingly lie with impunity in social media and television, they could not do so in court where they would be sworn to tell the truth and subject to charges of perjury. Witnesses can be questioned under oath before trial, cross examined at trial, confronted with prior conflicting statements, contradicted by opposing witnesses or better qualified witnesses and admonished by the judge in front of the jury.
Court witnesses are not allowed to give opinions outside their knowledge or on matters in which they have no expertise by skill, knowledge, education or experience. Hence, politicians could not speculate or bloviate about such things as Covid19 or the climate crisis. One of the judge’s initial duties under the rules of evidence is to weigh the qualifications of those being submitted as experts and disqualify those not qualified to give opinions in the area.
Under the hearsay rules, a person cannot testify to what he has heard from others, but must produce the witness who actually knows from observation. The party who files a lawsuit has the “burden of proof” meaning he must prove by the weight of the evidence what he is alleging, or the other side wins. If, upon filing the suit he cannot show the court that he will be able to produce evidence to back up the allegations in the lawsuit, it is dismissed without trial. The appellate court will affirm the dismissal for the same reason. Also, what lawyers say in court is not evidence and cannot be used to meet the evidence requirements.
These are only some of the hallmarks which make the judicial branch courts indispensable to continuing democracy. Courts in the U.S. are under constant threat from the legislative and executive branches that seek to whittle away at the independence, authority and jurisdiction of judges and decision making of juries. Americans have just witnessed the bedrock importance of the Judicial Branch.
Greg Munro is a retired law professor from the University of Montana Alexander Blewett III School of Law.