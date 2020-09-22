The job-creating Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act: Growing the economy - not the government - with a carbon fee and dividend

We’re getting barraged this election season with catchy jingles designed to influence our vote.
We’re also dealing with unemployment, evictions, paying rent and mortgages, putting food on the table, loss of business, COVID-19, health care, schools and colleges reopening, wildfires, the smoke, and … wait for it... climate change.
Yes, that’s still with us. Climate change affects us all; we need effective bipartisan solutions to solve it now before it gets worse.
All our Montana candidates running for national office agree that climate change is an issue we need to address. But how?
Carbon pricing is the winning ticket.
When it comes to reducing greenhouse gas (carbon dioxide, methane, and others) emissions with carbon pricing policies, there are several horses in the corral: some are fast, some can go the distance and some are just for show.
The clear winner is a revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend policy. It’s come to life in Congress as the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA; HR 763).
The EICDA has backing from both sides of the aisle. It’s the fair, free-market solution that effectively reduces emissions while creating two million new jobs, growing the economy and driving innovation.
Reducing emissions quickly is vital: increasing greenhouse gases are causing the oceans and earth to warm, the ice caps and glaciers in Glacier National Park to melt, and higher temperatures are increasing forest fire intensity and scope.
Wildfire smoke adversely affects air quality, increasing asthma, lung, and heart disease. Warming water and low flows jeopardize our wild and native fish, the overall health of our streams, rivers and lakes, and subsequently, our water recreation opportunities and businesses.
Our forestry, agricultural, and tourist industries are all negatively impacted by climate change.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's recent report advocates for carbon pricing to mitigate the major risk that climate change poses to the stability of the US financial system and to its "ability to sustain the American economy."
The EICDA puts a fee on coal, oil, and gas where they are introduced in the market —the well, mine, and port of entry. It starts low and increases steadily over time.
What makes this legislation rise above the rest is the dividend! The money collected from the fee is returned in equal shares to Americans as an increasing monthly dividend to spend as we see fit, without the government keeping any. Program administration fees are paid from the fees collected.
George Shultz (a Republican, former Secretary of Treasury and Secretary of State) says, “It’s not a tax if the government doesn’t keep the money.”
It supports Main Street. With extra money, you can go out to a restaurant, buy that new phone, put solar panels on your roof, or better insulate your home.
It strengthens our economy and is fair. Those of us who cause fewer emissions will get more money back than paid in increased costs. Evidence to back this up is here: citizensclimatelobby.org/household-impact-study.
It’s effective because it reduces burning fossil fuels by incentivizing companies and families to find more efficient alternatives. And it avoids rigid approaches such as regulation and subsidization.
The baseline carbon price is estimated to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions in the US by 2050, and it will generate $700 billion a year in U.S. health benefits, so that the bill pays for itself many times over starting on Day 1.
We’ll create more good-paying jobs in clean energy, transportation, healthcare, and retail. Millions of Americans are already working in clean energy, outnumbering fossil fuel workers by 3-to-1. The EICDA will increase this trend.
A wide variety of organizations — religious, industry, tribal, local governments, ski, and fishing — have expressed their support for it in Montana and nationally.
You can’t fish in a river shut down due to warm temperatures and low/no flows, and you can’t ski if there’s no snow.
Urge Senators Daines and Tester and Representative Gianforte to support and vote for the job-creating carbon fee and dividend EICDA.
We’re all winners with this horse and you can safely bet on it. For more information, please see citizensclimatelobby.org/energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act.
This opinion is signed by Alex Amonette of the Montana Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and Missoula Citizens Climate Lobby officers Shirley Atkins and Mary Mulcaire-Jones.
