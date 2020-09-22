The job-creating Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act: Growing the economy - not the government - with a carbon fee and dividend

George Shultz (a Republican, former Secretary of Treasury and Secretary of State) says, “It’s not a tax if the government doesn’t keep the money.”

It supports Main Street. With extra money, you can go out to a restaurant, buy that new phone, put solar panels on your roof, or better insulate your home.

It strengthens our economy and is fair. Those of us who cause fewer emissions will get more money back than paid in increased costs. Evidence to back this up is here: citizensclimatelobby.org/household-impact-study.

It’s effective because it reduces burning fossil fuels by incentivizing companies and families to find more efficient alternatives. And it avoids rigid approaches such as regulation and subsidization.

The baseline carbon price is estimated to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions in the US by 2050, and it will generate $700 billion a year in U.S. health benefits, so that the bill pays for itself many times over starting on Day 1.

We’ll create more good-paying jobs in clean energy, transportation, healthcare, and retail. Millions of Americans are already working in clean energy, outnumbering fossil fuel workers by 3-to-1. The EICDA will increase this trend.