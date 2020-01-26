It was a bit over a year ago that state legislators gathered at the Capitol in Helena and were sworn into Montana’s 66th Legislative Assembly, just as they have done since Montana first became a state in 1889. Since then, the Montana Legislature has met for no more than 90 days every two years to conduct business and set a budget for the following biennium.
Actually at the 1972 Constitutional Convention, the rules were changed and the Legislature was to meet annually for 60 days. That didn’t last long, however, as that law was repealed by a constitutional initiative in 1974 returning to 90 days every two years.
It seems pretty clear to me that the citizens of Montana do not want the Legislature in session any more than absolutely necessary. Despite that, I spent the past week in Helena with state representatives and senators from all across Montana discussing whether or not we should meet in annual sessions, possibly 45 days each year in order to meet the requirement of no more than 90 days every two years.
I will admit that the first couple of weeks at the regular session last January was like drinking from a fire hose, but I am not sure annual sessions will make that better. Some people feel that with term limits, legislators lose the institutional knowledge that was present before term limits and that annual sessions would be a way to regain some of what has been lost.
In last year’s session there were well over one thousand bills introduced in both houses of the Legislature, and that in and of itself is overwhelming. I think it would be great to find a way to limit the number of bills introduced each session but that is tricky and would probably limit free speech and a person’s right to participate in their government.
This past week we had an interim legislative gathering in Helena and I find it hard to believe that the Legislature had never done this in the off year for additional training and to attend meetings. There were good discussions that annual sessions could be broken into two distinctive parts, one year dealing with budgetary and fiscal items and the next year policy issues. That could be one way of breaking it down and limiting the number of bills introduced in a session.
This year all committees were scheduled for at least one meeting during the interim session along with several training sessions and breakout work groups. There were breakout meetings on the budget, revenue estimates, infrastructure, natural resources, public safety and others. Many legislators are appointed to sit on one or more interim committees that meet about quarterly to address various topics that the whole body had previously assigned to them. I sit on the Transportation Committee. This committee met last Monday for the entire day but for the rest of the week I was free to sit in on other committee hearings that I would normally not be able to attend.
It was good to see other legislators from around the state that I got to know in the regular session but this time it was more relaxed without the pressures of drafting and voting on bills. We met in training sessions, meetings, at scheduled lunches in the Capitol rotunda and in the evenings at dinner and events. It was a good time to get to know each other outside of the highly charged political atmosphere of a regular session.
I have grown to appreciate our Montana citizens' Legislature where everyone has a main job back home that they set aside for 90 days every two years and come to Helena to do the work of the people. I would hate to see that body become a professional Legislature and meet in annual sessions. State government functions best when the Legislature is not in session and agencies need the two years to implement the bills and policies we passed. I would like to see this one week or maybe even two weeks of training sessions continue in the off years to help us become more knowledgeable about process and better serve our citizens.