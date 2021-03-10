How do you feel about $5 million of your tax dollars going to support privately owned, for profit timber companies? Have you flown in or out of Missoula over the past 20 years and noticed the extensive scars from huge clearcuts? From almost any place in Missoula you can look up and see our denuded, beloved Blue Mountain. These forested areas were clearcut, on average, 20 years ago and are still visibly not regenerating.
The Lolo National Forest has run amok. Right in our Missoula “backyard” our local foresters are planning huge, destructive publicly funded logging projects. The Soldier-Butler Project in the Ninemile area alone, will log 17.5 million board feet (more than 3,000 truckloads) across 10,000 acres of public land while adding 16 miles of new roads.
Fifteen years ago, during negotiations to log the Frenchtown Face area, the Lolo National Forest promised that they would decommission 39 miles of roads at the end of the project. Guess what? That never happened, and now the Lolo National Forest is saying “sorry, that was then, and this is now, and now we want to use those roads for new clearcut projects in the Soldier-Butler area.” Once lost, credibility and trust are hard to regain.
The Lolo National Forest has at least 5 very large logging projects slated for the near future. Why should we care? These areas are right in the middle of prime grizzly bear habitat. The US Fish and Wildlife Service has determined that in order for the whole species of grizzly bears to survive, our Northern Continental Divide bears have to connect with the Bitterroot and Yellowstone bears in order to secure genetic diversity. The main pathway for that to happen, happens to be right where these large clearcuts are planned. Noise from logging, traffic and human activity detour bears, and a lot of our other valued wildlife. Elk avoid roaded areas, as do wolves, and other shy wildlife.
Neither the Lolo National Forest, nor the US Fish and Wildlife Service are taking into consideration the “cumulative effects” of these large landscape size, long term projects. “Death by a Thousand Cuts” amounts to a slow death of many small wounds, non lethal in themselves, but fatal in their cumulative effects.
There is much in the scientific literature that indicates that we cannot log our way out of forest fires. Fire experts Missoula County Commissioner David Strohmeier and retired Forest Service scientist Dr. Jack Cohen wrote an Op Ed in the Missoulian describing the most effective way to protect property, homes and outbuildings is to have a 100 foot cleared space around these areas. That type of effective and necessary clearing would keep people employed for years. Five million dollars would go a long way in protecting these areas, instead of putting them more at risk.
Many decades of forestry research informs us that forests are not regenerating as they would have previously, now that temperatures are rising, and we have much drier conditions. Just drive around in these areas and you can see it for yourself. Extremely dry ground lays under the trees where thinning or clearcuts have happened. We are already losing our forests to drought and disease from climate change. The situation is only compounded by clearcutting and extensive “thinning”. Trees are not growing back, and the forest mix is changing.
If this isn't too much, consider the fact that Missoula County, along with non-profit organizations, have spent 5 million dollars on stream restoration from old mining degradation in the Ninemile area. They are planning several million more in restoration, and you guessed it, it is right where the clearcutting and new road building will take place. Sediment from the road building and heavy road use will fill the streams they restored.
In terms of mitigating the effects of climate change, one of the most effective sources of carbon capture are trees. The young climate activist Greta Thunberg, has famously said “there is a magic machine that sucks carbon out of the air, costs little, and builds itself: it's called a tree.” One tree sequesters 48 pounds of carbon a year. If it lives 40 years, it sequesters one ton. Forestry “as usual” is not acceptable.
Your comments are critical. Tell our County Commissioners at bcc@missoulacounty.us, and the Lolo National Forest that you do not want to subsidize private timber companies to destroy our vital forests, streams and wildlife. We want to preserve our backyard, and our way of life here in the Missoula Valley. For more information about the Soldier-Butler Project and the Lolo National Forest, please visit montanaforestplan.org.
Patty Ames comes from four generations of Montanans, is a mother, grandmother, Registered Nurse and is President of the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force