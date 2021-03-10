How do you feel about $5 million of your tax dollars going to support privately owned, for profit timber companies? Have you flown in or out of Missoula over the past 20 years and noticed the extensive scars from huge clearcuts? From almost any place in Missoula you can look up and see our denuded, beloved Blue Mountain. These forested areas were clearcut, on average, 20 years ago and are still visibly not regenerating.

The Lolo National Forest has run amok. Right in our Missoula “backyard” our local foresters are planning huge, destructive publicly funded logging projects. The Soldier-Butler Project in the Ninemile area alone, will log 17.5 million board feet (more than 3,000 truckloads) across 10,000 acres of public land while adding 16 miles of new roads.

Fifteen years ago, during negotiations to log the Frenchtown Face area, the Lolo National Forest promised that they would decommission 39 miles of roads at the end of the project. Guess what? That never happened, and now the Lolo National Forest is saying “sorry, that was then, and this is now, and now we want to use those roads for new clearcut projects in the Soldier-Butler area.” Once lost, credibility and trust are hard to regain.