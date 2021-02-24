The magicians of MIM

Sorry for being a bit deceitful, there’s no actual magic involved in the workings of MIM (Missoula In Motion). As with most entities involved in promoting conditions that improve the health and general well-being of a community, the enterprise of MIM comes down to being goal oriented and industrious.

So, what improved condition is the goal of MIM? Glancing at a selection of past activities and promotions, it can appear at first glance that the primary intent is to increase bicycle commuting. But that’s only a subset, albeit a significant one, of the overarching objective. Since its inception in 1997, the organization’s aim has been improving Missoula’s air quality by reducing the use of single-occupant motor vehicles (SOVs) with their relatively high (per person) production of exhaust pollutants and stirred up dust particulates. Substituting bike trips for motorized trips certainly works toward that end. Of course bus use, especially with Mountain Line’s pre-COVID levels of ridership, also brings improvements to air quality. Car pooling and walking as well electric assisted bikes, scooters and even skateboards help improve the valley’s air quality. And telecommuting, though not technically a transportation mode, greatly helps in the effort of cleaner air for all.