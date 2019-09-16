The Scientific integrity Act is more about democracy than science. In a democracy, citizens have full access to information allowing them to make fully informed decisions. As Francis Bacon stated, “Knowledge is power. To increase knowledge is power.” Unfortunately, to restrict knowledge is also power, and in direct conflict with democracy. Our rights are abused whenever policymakers choose special interests over science, restrict access to scientific information, and cherry pick what science is funded or defunded.
Most science is conducted by government scientists or by scientists in academia with government funding. This research is foundational for innovation, economic development, capacity building, and dealing with the environmental and health issues we face. It may seem odd at first that we need to protect by law something so integral to America’s success. But democracy has never been easy, and it is something Americans have had to fight for since our nation’s founding. We are in a fight right now for knowledge.
The current administration may be the worst in suppressing and censoring science, but it is not alone. Administrations of both parties have restricted access for political reasons. Remove access and you remove the ability of the public to make informed decisions. Remove or alter the data, and you control the message completely. There was a reason for book burnings in the past.
Defunding research is another way to control the message and dismantle democracy. Shuttering or crippling high-functioning research programs and removing training opportunities for MS and PhD students will affect American capacity, economic development and global standing for decades to come.
The Scientific Integrity Act would put in place safeguards for science and ensure Americans can continue to access and benefit fully from scientific information. Prohibited conduct for agency personnel and officials would include engaging in misrepresentation of scientific information, suppression or interference in the communication of science, intimidation or retaliation against government scientists, and the implementation of institutional barriers to the timely communication of scientific findings. It protects the rights of government scientists to participate in advisory boards, communicate the findings of their research, and to participate and engage in the scientific community.
If passed, this bill would protect our access to information and help ensure we can continue to make decisions based on actual data and findings, rather than politically filtered or altered content. These are things that should be automatic in a democracy. Unfortunately, they are not, as is becoming clearer day by day. Please contact your government representatives and ask them to support this important piece of legislation.
The Scientific Integrity Act can be found here: www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/775/text.